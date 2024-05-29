Awareness Key To Responsible Conduct

Several NGO case studies show the transformative impact of empowered and self-aware youth on communities. Empowered young leaders have prevented child marriages, inspired their peers to pursue higher education, and supported each other in declaring their sexual orientation in remote villages where such declarations are often met with ridicule or hostility. How can we continue to empower and support young people in shaping their outlook? How do we help them develop attitudes and behaviours that align with positive, affirming gender norms that promote equality and justice for all and repudiate violence? Addressing these questions can set in motion a chain of positive action, helping us build a generation of empowered and self-aware youth.