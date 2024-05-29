National

Awareness Key To Responsible Conduct

Programmes that raise awareness and equip the young with guidance and agency to challenge skewed social stereotypes can shake deep-set prejudices, trigger affirmative action, and overturn the status quo

Sohini Bhattacharya
info_icon

The burning desire of an 18-year-old Jyoti for higher education seemed like a distant dream.Literally. The nearest college was 20 unreachable kilometres away from her remote Devipur village in Haryana and in the absence of buses, there was simply no way she could get there. Her parents said a clear NO to the prospect of her commuting 20 km to college daily through unsafe transportation. Get married instead, they told her, in no uncertain terms.

However, Jyoti was made of sterner stuff. As part of an adolescent empowerment programme, she rallied the support of 11 other girls facing a similar dilemma. A signature campaign organised by them garnered the support of 150 peers. Together, they met the local Chief Judicial Magistrate. “Our dreams of higher education are being thwarted simply because we cannot reach the college,” they pleaded. The rest is history.

Moved by their collective resolve, the authorities started a bus service that now connects three panchayats to the college. Result: Jyoti and 18 other girls from her village now attend college, commuting safely and realising their dreams. They are the first generation of girls from the village to do so, and as a virtuous spinoff from their rallying spirit, 11 boys have benefitted, too.

Young people grow up with norms deeply embedded in their societies. Often, such norms can lead to patriarchal behaviours and mindsets, including self-doubts and acceptance of discrimination as a norm limiting their potential

From Awareness to Empowerment

Young people grow up with norms deeply embedded in their societies. Often, such norms can lead to patriarchal behaviours and mindsets, including self-doubts, acceptance of discrimination as a norm and domestic violence, limiting their potential. The pop culture they imbibe from popular media, including films, reinforces such stereotypes and shuts their minds to alternative gender-equal norms.

A fundraiser event for transgenders
A fundraiser event for transgenders Photo: Getty images
info_icon

Awareness programmes on gender equitable behaviours inform individuals about issues but do not equip them with the mechanisms to deal with them. So, they may recognise the problem but rarely, if ever, act, particularly when doing so requires challenging deep-set beliefs and entrenched social impositions.

However, well-thought-out sessions are likely to change this self-perpetuating paradigm by helping the young gain self-efficacy and by empowering them with the agency to act for their rights and navigate the complexities of interpersonal relationships.

Through regular engagements and dialogue with peers and influencers, we can instil confidence and empower youth to take ownership of their lives. Jyoti is a case in point: the empowerment programme gave her the courage and the means to raise her voice not just with peers but also with her seniors and people in authority.

How Awareness Builds Resilience?

Several NGO case studies show the transformative impact of empowered and self-aware youth on communities. Empowered young leaders have prevented child marriages, inspired their peers to pursue higher education, and supported each other in declaring their sexual orientation in remote villages where such declarations are often met with ridicule or hostility. How can we continue to empower and support young people in shaping their outlook? How do we help them develop attitudes and behaviours that align with positive, affirming gender norms that promote equality and justice for all and repudiate violence? Addressing these questions can set in motion a chain of positive action, helping us build a generation of empowered and self-aware youth.

Here are a few ways that can help us build on what we have achieved so far:

Comprehensive life skills education:

A recent survey on life skill awareness among Indian youth by an NGO collaborative shows that there is a need for comprehensive life skills education programmes that go beyond traditional academic curricula. Such programmes can empower youth with essential skills like self-awareness, emotional intelligence, critical thinking, and decision-making, making them future-ready.

Media literacy and use of pop culture:

In today’s interconnected world, where social media exerts a profound influence on youth culture, awareness is more critical than ever. The constant barrage of idealised images and curated narratives can distort perceptions of reality, leading to feelings of inadequacy and low self-esteem. By fostering media literacy and critical thinking skills, youth can navigate the digital landscape mindfully.

Mentorship and role models:

It is also important to establish mentorship programmes where experienced individuals or successful peers can handhold and support young people in their personal and professional growth. Adequate exposure to positive role models can inspire self-reflection and motivate youth to set and achieve their goals. Mentorship programmes should be implemented at school levels so that students can have conversations fearlessly about their career aspirations.

Reflection and self-discovery activities:

The introduction of regular reflection sessions and self-discovery activities will encourage youth to explore their strengths, values, fears, insecurities, passions, and aspirations. These activities could include journaling, mindfulness practices, personality assessments, or creative expression workshops, fostering deeper self-awareness and self-understanding.

Awareness serves as a first step towards catalysing people for positive change, promoting informed decision-making, nurturing resilience, and fostering inclusive communities. As we strive to support the next generation and prepare them to be future-ready, let us prioritise awareness initiatives that equip youth with the knowledge, skills, and support systems they need to thrive and provide them with the voice and decision-making power, not just about their own lives but about issues like the environment and gender equity.  

The author is CEO, Breakthourgh

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Rajkot Fire Tragedy: 4 Govt Officials Arrested; SIT Interrogates Former Chief Fire Officer | Latest Updates
  2. Mahasamadhi Divas: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory For Devotees
  3. Meghalaya: 4 Killed In East Khasi Hills Landslide
  4. Doctor Arrested In Pune Porsche Car Accused Of Manipulating Gender Report In Marital Dispute
  5. Marriage Between Muslim Boy With Hindu Girl Is Not Valid Marriage As per Muslim Law: Madhya Pradesh HC
Entertainment News
  1. Abhishek Bajaj Wanted To Play UP Character Since The Time Of 'Student Of The Year 2'
  2. For Sunita Rajwar, Working With ‘Gullak’ Co-Star Geetanjali Kulkarni Is Like A Homecoming
  3. Sustainable Shubhangi Atre Uses Bamboo Toothbrushes, Lamps Made From Reused Glass Bottles
  4. Rory Kinnear To Play Tom Bombadil In Season Two Of ‘The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power’
  5. Salman Khan, Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar To Offer A Never-Before-Told Narrative Of The Iconic Pair Salim-Javed
Sports News
  1. Sports News Highlights: Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev Enter French Open Third Round
  2. T20 World Cup Preview, Part 3: How India And Other Teams Measure Up
  3. Unai Emery Has Done 'Remarkable Job' At Aston Villa, Says Ex-Striker Dwight Yorke
  4. Kompany Joins Bayern: Burnley Name Craig Bellamy As Acting Head Coach
  5. French Open: Sabalenka Relishing 'Great Battle' With Best Friend Badosa
World News
  1. Donald Trump Convicted On All 34 Counts In Historic Hush Money Trial: Can He Still Run For President In 2024 Elections?
  2. Study Reveals Impact Of Heatwave On Pregnancy And Birth Rates
  3. US Sanctions Uganda's Parliament Speaker, Her Husband And Others Over Corruption And Rights Abuses
  4. Why Did CEO Isom Dismiss Vasu Raja? Everything About American Airlines Reshuffle
  5. Iran Opens Registration For June Presidential Election After Raisi's Death In Helicopter Crash
Latest Stories
  1. Heat Wave Continues Unabated In Punjab, Haryana; Rohtak Sizzles At 48.8 C
  2. Pune Porsche Crash: Doctor Accused of Blood Sample Tampering Made Forensics HOD Due To Minister, MLA Pressure, Claims Dean
  3. Natasha Stankovic Shares First Post Amid Rumours Of Divorce From Hardik Pandya - View Pic Inside
  4. Did Jitendra Kumar Have A Fallout With The Makers Of 'Panchayat'? Actor Reveals 'There Was Misunderstanding'
  5. Lok Sabha Elections: PM Modi Begins 'Dhyan' At Kanyakumari Vivekananda Rock Memorial
  6. England Vs Pakistan Report, 3rd T20I: Match Called Off Due To Rain In Cardiff
  7. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress, BJP Fall Short In Fielding Women Candidates Despite Bold Promises