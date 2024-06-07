National

Atishi Accuses Haryana Of 'Conspiring' Against Delhi For Reducing Water Share Amid Crisis

Her remarks come a day after the Supreme Court directed the Himachal Pradesh government to release 137 cusecs of surplus water to the national capital, and asked Haryana to facilitate its flow.

PTI
Delhi minister and AAP leader Atishi | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Delhi water minister Atishi on Friday addressing the ongoing water crisis in the city accused Haryana of reducing the water share ordered by the Supreme Court and expressed concern that with the sole help of Himachal Pradesh releasing water might not resolve the problem.

At the Wazirabad Barrage, she took a stock of the water situation, charged that "Haryana is conspiring against the people of Delhi behind the back of Supreme Court". 

"The water level of Yamuna at Wazirabad has come down from 671 feet on June 2 to 669.7 feet on Friday. If the water level falls so low, how will the water treatment plants give water to the people of Delhi," she told PTI. 

"Even if Himachal Pradesh releases water, it won't solve the situation since Haryana has reduced the share of water released by it. We will inform the Supreme Court on Monday about Haryana not releasing Delhi's share of water," she added.

Supreme Court | - File Photo
Delhi Water Crisis: Supreme Court Directs Himachal Pradesh To Release Surplus Water

BY Outlook Web Desk

Her remarks come a day after the Supreme Court directed the Himachal Pradesh government to release 137 cusecs of surplus water to the national capital, and asked Haryana to facilitate its flow. The apex court also said there should be no politics over water.

Delhi has been grappling with water crisis this summer.

Supreme Court On Delhi Water Crisis

A Supreme Court vacation bench consisting of Justices P K Mishra and K V Viswanathan suggested measures, which included separating commercial and domestic water supply and curtailing industrial and recreational uses. It also emphasised on efficient water distribution in parched areas.

On additional water required by Delhi for addressing the present crisis and the way forward, the bench said the board has noted that the Delhi government representative told the meeting that seven water treatment plants with installed capacity of 575 MGD (million gallons per day) are dependent on water supplied from Yamuna/Ravi-Beas basins which are received in Delhi through a canal system of Haryana and Yamuna river route.

Representational Image | - PTI
Delhi: Govt Announces Rs 2,000 Fine On Water Wastage Amid Heatwave

BY Outlook Web Desk

The bench added that the representative of the Delhi government had indicated that additional 150 cusecs water for the ending June 2024 or onset of monsoon, whichever is earlier, will help them in addressing the present crisis.

"Representative of Delhi government thereafter requested Haryana to consider the request on humanitarian ground as Delhi is facing extraordinary and excessive demand of water due to ongoing heat wave condition," it noted.

The bench said the board has noted that Haryana indicated that similar extraordinary heat wave conditions are also prevailing in their state leading to excessive demand for water, both in rural and urban areas, and therefore, it will be difficult to consider any additional release from Haryana at this juncture.

It said the board has also noted that Haryana does not have any surplus water to share with Delhi without compromising their own requirement.

"Although, the board records that the state of Haryana is also facing a similar heat wave condition as in Delhi, but there is no material placed before us to make out that there is an acute drinking water crisis in Haryana," the bench said in its order.

