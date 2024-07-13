National

Assembly Bypoll 2024 Results: Counting Underway On 13 Constituencies Across 7 States

Assembly Bypoll 2024 Results: This is the first election post Lok Sabha elections with the ruling BJP and the opposition INDIA-bloc, constituting comprising Congress, TMC, DMK and AAP contesting on the key seats.

PTI
The counting of votes underway.(Representational image) | Photo: PTI
info_icon

The results for the bypolls on 13 Assembly seats across seven seats will be declared on Saturday as the counting of votes is underway.The counting of votes started at 8 am on several key constituencies in West Bengal, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Bihar.

Earlier, the voting for these seats was held on July 10. This is the first election post Lok Sabha elections with the ruling BJP and the opposition INDIA-bloc, constituting comprising Congress, TMC, DMK and AAP contesting on the key seats.

Voters stand in queues at a polling station to cast their votes during the Jalandhar West assembly bypoll, in Jalandhar, Wednesday - PTI
Assembly Bypolls: Violence in Uttarakhand, West Bengal; Turnout Moderate Till Noon | Updates

BY Outlook Web Desk

The overall voting percentage in the bypolls remained high, though incidents of violence were witnessed in Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

Here’s is an overview of the bypolls in seven states:

Bihar: The bypoll to the Rupauli assembly seat in Bihar’s Purnea district saw a voter turnout of 52.75 percent. The bypoll was held following the resignation of sitting MLA Bima Bharti. In total 11 candidates were in the fray in the bypoll election.

West Bengal: The bypoll for West Bengal’s Maniktala, Bagdah, Ranaghat Dakshin and Raiganj Assembly seats were held on July 10. Raiganj witnessed the highest voter turnout at 71.99 percent, followed by Ranaghat Dakshin at 70.56percent, Bagdah at 68.44 percent and Maniktala at percent.

Madhya Pradesh: A turnout of 78.71 percent was recorded in the bypoll for the Scheduled Tribe reserved constituency of Amarwara in Chhindwara district.

The fate of the nine candidates, including those from the BJP, Congress and Gondwana Gantantra Party (GGP), will be decided in the 20 rounds of counting.

Kairana Bypoll: RLD To Field 'United Opposition' Candidate Against BJP - File Photo
Punjab: BJP, AAP Field Turncoats For Jalandhar West Assembly Bypoll

BY PTI

Uttarakhand: Votes for the Manglaur and the Badrinath bypoll Assembly constituencies in Uttarakhand were polled on July 10. The bypoll to the Manglaur seat was marred by violence that left four people injured, even as a 67.28 percent polling was recorded in the constituency. The voter turnout in Badrinath was 47.68 percent and polling there remained peaceful.

The Manglaur bypoll was necessitated following the death of sitting BSP MLA Sarwat Karim Ansari in October last year.

Punjab: The bypoll on the Jalandhar West Assembly seat took place saw a voter turnout of 54.98percent, a sharp drop from the 67 percent the Assembly segment saw in the 2022 state elections.

The Jalandhar West (Reserve) assembly constituency saw a multi-cornered contest among major political outfits like the ruling AAP in Punjab, the Congress and the BJP. Fifteen candidates were in the fray.

The seat fell vacant after Sheetal Angural resigned as the AAP legislator and joined the BJP in March.

Himachal Pradesh: The bypolls were held for the Dehra, Hamirpur and the Nalagarh Assembly constituencies on July 10.

Thirteen candidates, including of the BJP and the Congress, are in the fray. The Nalagarh assembly constituency had recorded the highest polling at 79.04percent, followed by Hamirpur (67.72percent) and Dehra (65.42percent).

The seats fell vacant after the three Independent legislators, who had voted in favour of the BJP in the Rajya Sabha polls held on February 27, resigned from the state assembly on March 22 and joined the party the next day. Their resignations, however, were accepted by the assembly speaker on June 3, and the seats were declared vacant, necessitating the bypolls.

The overall voting percentage of the three bypolls was 71percent.

Tamil Nadu: The bypolls to the Vikravandi Assembly constituency in Villupuram district recorded 82.48percent polling. The voting was largely peaceful.

The bypoll saw a huge voter turnout of 82.48percent with as many as 1,95,495 voters casting their votes.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Switzerland Vs Croatia Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: When And Where To Watch Sub-Regional Europe Match 19
  2. Gibraltar Vs Norway Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: When And Where To Watch Sub-Regional Europe Match 18
  3. Sachin Tendulkar Picks This Tennis Great As His Batting Partner On Wimbledon Sidelines
  4. India Champions Vs Pakistan Champions Final Live Streaming, World Championship Of Legends: Where To Watch IND Vs PAK
  5. Kenya Vs Nigeria, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
Football News
  1. Canada Coach Jesse Marsch Slams Unprofessional Copa America: 'We've Been Treated Like Second-class Citizens'
  2. Wiegman Targets Greater Clinical Edge As Lionesses Edge Closer To Euro 2025 Qualification
  3. Copa America 2024: Bielsa Defends Uruguay Players After Clashes With Colombia Fans
  4. Football Transfers: Sergio Gomez Departs Manchester City For Real Sociedad
  5. ENG Vs ESP Final, Euro 2024: Ollie Watkins Lauds 'Generational Talent' Lamine Yamal
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon: Carlos Alcaraz Trumps Daniil Medvedev, Enters Final - In Pics
  2. Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic Sets Up Final Rematch With Carlos Alcaraz - In Pics
  3. Sachin Tendulkar Picks This Tennis Great As His Batting Partner On Wimbledon Sidelines
  4. Wimbledon: Djokovic Salutes 'Complete' Alcaraz After Setting Up Final Rematch
  5. Wimbledon: Djokovic Trumps Musetti, Sets Up Alcaraz Final Rematch
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  4. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News Live: INDIA-bloc Wins Punjab's Jalandhar West Seat As Vote Counting For Bypolls Across 7 States Underway
  2. MHA Amends Jammu And Kashmir Reorganization Act Adding More Powers To Lieutenant Governor
  3. Anant-Radhika Married In Grand Ceremony With Guests From B-Town To Hollywood; Festivities On Till July 14
  4. Assembly Bypoll 2024 Results: Counting Underway On 13 Constituencies Across 7 States
  5. Puja Khedkar Row: IAS Officer's Parents Booked Under Arms Act After Mother's Video With Pistol Goes Viral
Entertainment News
  1. Kim Kardashian And Khloe Kardashian Turn Heads In Indian Ensembles At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Wedding
  2. Ambani Wedding: Salman Khan-Shah Rukh Groove To 'Bhangra Pale', Rajinikanth, Ranveer, Priyanka Light Up Anant Ambani's Baraat With Their Performances
  3. Anant-Radhika Wedding: Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri, Ranbir-Alia, Katrina-Vicky, Couples Mark Their Presence In Stylish Ethnic Looks
  4. Ambani Wedding Bash: All Hollywood Singers Who Performed At The Indian Billionaire Wedding Bash | Videos
  5. Dogpool On Red Carpet! Peggy Attends "Deadpool & Wolverine" Premiere With Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman
US News
  1. National French Fry Day: Deals And Free Fries At McDonald’s, Burger King, Wendy’s, And More
  2. Heat Domes: Causes, Effects, & Prevention
  3. Ambani Wedding Bash: All Hollywood Singers Who Performed At The Indian Billionaire Wedding Bash | Videos
  4. Dogpool On Red Carpet! Peggy Attends "Deadpool & Wolverine" Premiere With Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman
  5. Balenciaga Launches Music Festival Wristband Inspired 'Raven Used Bracelet', Costlier Than Real Festival Tickets
World News
  1. SpaceX Rocket Accident Leaves Company's Starlink Satellites In Wrong Orbit
  2. 16 Years, 13 Govts: Oli Set To Become Nepal's PM Once Again After Prachanda's Trust Vote Loss
  3. Nigeria: 22 Students Killed As School Building Collapses In Plateau State
  4. National French Fry Day: Deals And Free Fries At McDonald’s, Burger King, Wendy’s, And More
  5. Heat Domes: Causes, Effects, & Prevention
Latest Stories
  1. Watch: Zayed Khan And Amrita Rao Reunite After 21 Years, Fans Cannot Stop Gushing About Their Chemistry
  2. Karnataka: Activist Claims CM Siddaramaiah's Wife Benefited From MUDA's Compensatory Scheme
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail From SC, To Stay In Jail As Delhi Court Extends Custody In CBI Case
  4. Akshay Kumar Reveals Why It Took Him Time To Get Along With 'Sarfira' Director Sudha Kongara
  5. Sports News July 12 Highlights: Alcaraz Enters Wimbledon Final; Kenya Beat Nigeria By 29 Runs In 1st T20I
  6. Delhi University Turns Down ‘Manusmriti’ Proposal After Uproar
  7. Breaking News July 12: Anant Ambani Gets Ready For Grand Wedding In Mumbai; NDA Sweeps MLC Polls
  8. ENG Vs WI 1st Test, Day 2: West Indies Batters Fight Back, Trail By 171 With Four Wickets Left - Match Report