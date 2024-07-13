Assembly Bypoll 2024 Results: Counting Underway On 13 Constituencies Across 7 States

The results for the bypolls on 13 Assembly seats across seven seats will be declared on Saturday as the counting of votes is underway.The counting of votes started at 8 am on several key constituencies in West Bengal, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Punjab and Bihar.
Earlier, the voting for these seats was held on July 10. This is the first election post Lok Sabha elections with the ruling BJP and the opposition INDIA-bloc, constituting comprising Congress, TMC, DMK and AAP contesting on the key seats.
The overall voting percentage in the bypolls remained high, though incidents of violence were witnessed in Uttarakhand and West Bengal.
Here’s is an overview of the bypolls in seven states:
Bihar: The bypoll to the Rupauli assembly seat in Bihar’s Purnea district saw a voter turnout of 52.75 percent. The bypoll was held following the resignation of sitting MLA Bima Bharti. In total 11 candidates were in the fray in the bypoll election.
West Bengal: The bypoll for West Bengal’s Maniktala, Bagdah, Ranaghat Dakshin and Raiganj Assembly seats were held on July 10. Raiganj witnessed the highest voter turnout at 71.99 percent, followed by Ranaghat Dakshin at 70.56percent, Bagdah at 68.44 percent and Maniktala at percent.
Madhya Pradesh: A turnout of 78.71 percent was recorded in the bypoll for the Scheduled Tribe reserved constituency of Amarwara in Chhindwara district.
The fate of the nine candidates, including those from the BJP, Congress and Gondwana Gantantra Party (GGP), will be decided in the 20 rounds of counting.
Uttarakhand: Votes for the Manglaur and the Badrinath bypoll Assembly constituencies in Uttarakhand were polled on July 10. The bypoll to the Manglaur seat was marred by violence that left four people injured, even as a 67.28 percent polling was recorded in the constituency. The voter turnout in Badrinath was 47.68 percent and polling there remained peaceful.
The Manglaur bypoll was necessitated following the death of sitting BSP MLA Sarwat Karim Ansari in October last year.
Punjab: The bypoll on the Jalandhar West Assembly seat took place saw a voter turnout of 54.98percent, a sharp drop from the 67 percent the Assembly segment saw in the 2022 state elections.
The Jalandhar West (Reserve) assembly constituency saw a multi-cornered contest among major political outfits like the ruling AAP in Punjab, the Congress and the BJP. Fifteen candidates were in the fray.
The seat fell vacant after Sheetal Angural resigned as the AAP legislator and joined the BJP in March.
Himachal Pradesh: The bypolls were held for the Dehra, Hamirpur and the Nalagarh Assembly constituencies on July 10.
Thirteen candidates, including of the BJP and the Congress, are in the fray. The Nalagarh assembly constituency had recorded the highest polling at 79.04percent, followed by Hamirpur (67.72percent) and Dehra (65.42percent).
The seats fell vacant after the three Independent legislators, who had voted in favour of the BJP in the Rajya Sabha polls held on February 27, resigned from the state assembly on March 22 and joined the party the next day. Their resignations, however, were accepted by the assembly speaker on June 3, and the seats were declared vacant, necessitating the bypolls.
The overall voting percentage of the three bypolls was 71percent.
Tamil Nadu: The bypolls to the Vikravandi Assembly constituency in Villupuram district recorded 82.48percent polling. The voting was largely peaceful.
The bypoll saw a huge voter turnout of 82.48percent with as many as 1,95,495 voters casting their votes.