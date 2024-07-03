Arvind Kejriwal's Custody Extended Till July 12; Moves Delhi HC For Bail In CBI Arrest

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody has been extended. As per the order issued by a court, the Aam Aadmi Party Chief will remain in custody till July 12 in relation to the money laundering allegations against him in the Delhi Excise Policy Scam case.
Along with this, the AAP supremo has moved the Delhi High Court and sought for bail in the arrest made by CBI.
Rouse Avenue Extends Kejriwal's Custody
Delhi's Rouse Avenue court has extended the custody for Arvind Kejriwal and Vinod Chauhan till July 12. The custody has been extended in relation to the probe launched by the Enforcement Directorate into the money laundering allegations against the Delhi CM.
In addition to this, the court reserved its order regarding a plea filed by Kejriwal seeking his wife's presence through video conferencing during the consultation by the medical board.
Kejriwal Seeks Bail In CBI Arrest
Meanwhile, the Delhi CM has moved the High Court for bail in the arrest made by CBI. The matter has been mentioned before the acting Chief Justice of Delhi HC for urgent listing. The bail plea will be heard on Friday - July 5.
CBI arrested Kejriwal last month over alleged corruption links in the Delhi Liquor policy scam case. Kejriwal had previously been arrested by the Ed in the same case on March 21.
While Kejriwal was granted bail in June, the Delhi High Court issued a stay on the order and remanded him to custody. With Kejriwal once again in Tihar Jail, AAP has alleged that the CBI arrest was orchestrated by the Central Government and PM Modi.