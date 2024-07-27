National

'Anarchic Condition': Cong Leader Adhir Chowdhury Demands President's Intervention In Bengal

Chowdhury in his letter to President Murmu referred to poll-related violence and alleged attacks on party workers during this year's general elections.

West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury |
West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday wrote to President Droupadi Murmu, alleging that West Bengal is in an "anarchic condition" and sought her intervention to "restore law and order" in the state.

Chowdhury, the president of the West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee, referred to poll-related violence and alleged attacks on party workers during this year's general elections.

"I wish to seek your kind intervention in restoring civility and law and order in public life in West Bengal. For me, at a personal level, it is not only disturbing but also deeply anguishing to see the anarchic condition in the state owing to the ruthless approach of the ruling party on the workers, sympathisers, and supporters of the opposition," Chowdhury wrote in the two-page letter.

As a result, many innocent persons have lost their lives, and have been jailed or taken into custody, he alleged.

"There are also several cases of people not affiliated to the ruling party and inclined favourably to the opposition parties in the state have lost their jobs or means of livelihood because of the strongarm tactics of ruling dispensation in the state," Chowdhury said.

He also referred to the 'Sandeshkali incident' and clashes in Murshidabad district before the Lok Sabha elections and alleged that these were done "in order to polarise the voters".

"While the Opposition party members and workers of all hues suffered immensely before the Lok Sabha Polls due to the 'terror' unleashed by the ruling party in West Bengal, what is of immediate and very deep concern, and that requires immediate attention is the continued post-poll violence and intimidation of the Opposition workers by the ruling party in West Bengal," he said.

The senior Congress leader also referred to the killing of a party worker in Jalpaiguri last week and alleged that there is "absolutely no ‘space’ for the opposition in the state".

"In effect, in the present times, it is “definitely” a situation of undeclared emergency that is prevalent in the state, where exercising Fundamental Rights remains a fairy tale.

"Considering the facts of the situation prevalent in West Bengal, I would sincerely plead with you, as the Head of the Nation, to ensure justice to the people. Earnestly look ahead to your kind intervention in restoring order in West Bengal," he added.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I Live Updates: Suryakumar Yadav & Co Bat First Against Hosts; Check Playing XIs
  2. India Vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND vs SL T20I Series
  3. Ireland Vs Zimbabwe One-Off Test, Day 3 Live Score: Craig Ervine's ZIM Lead By 56 Runs At Lunch Break
  4. England Vs West Indies 3rd Test, Day 2 Live Score: Ben Stokes Hits 33rd Fifty Just As Joe Root Completes 12,000 Runs
  5. England Lose Late Wickets To Leave Third Test Versus West Indies In The Balance
Football News
  1. Liverpool FC: Arne Slot Hopes Curtis Jones 'Recovers Fast' After Limping Off Against Real Betis
  2. Manchester United: Erik Ten Hag Targets More Signings As Red Devils Prioritise Squad Depth
  3. English Premier League: Manchester United Boss Ten Hag Certain Rashford Will Return To Form
  4. English Premier League: Guardiola 'Would Love To Stay' At Manchester City Beyond 2025
  5. Liverpool 1-0 Real Betis: Szoboszlai Gets Slot Era Up And Running
Tennis News
  1. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Djokovic Thrilled By Prospect Of 'One Last Dance' With Nadal
  2. Linette Vs Frech, Prague Open 2024: 32-Year-Old Dominates First All-Polish WTA Final - Data Debrief
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024, Tennis Preview: Bopanna's Last Dance, Challenges Ahead For Nagal
  4. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Nadal Suffers Injury 'Setback' As Participation Thrown Into Doubt
  5. India At Paris Olympics: Tough Draw For Nagal; Bopanna-Balaji To Start Against French Duo
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Argentina Hockey Live Streaming, Paris Olympic Games 2024: When And Where To Watch Pool B Match
  2. Matt Dawson: Australian Hockey Star Cuts Off Finger To Fulfill Paris Olympics 2024 Dream
  3. India Vs New Zealand Olympic Hockey Live Streaming: IND Vs NZ Pool B Paris 2024 Match - When And Where To Watch
  4. India At Paris Olympics: Hockey India Chief Has High Hopes From Team - 'There's Nothing To Worry If...'
  5. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Uttarakhand: Mother-Daughter Die After Wall Collapses On Them In Tehri Garhwal
  2. 'Anarchic Condition': Cong Leader Adhir Chowdhury Demands President's Intervention In Bengal
  3. Weather Updates LIVE: Flash Flood In Uttarakhand; Ganga Water Level Increasing In Rishikesh
  4. One Gaganyaan Astronaut Set To Go To ISS In Collaboration With NASA: Centre
  5. Woman Naxalite Carrying Rs 8 Lakh Reward Surrenders In Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli
Entertainment News
  1. Ranbir Kapoor Finally Breaks His Silence On 'Animal' Criticism: I Don’t Really Agree With Them
  2. Malaika Arora And Arjun Kapoor Cross Paths At An Event Amid Break-Up Rumours- Watch Video
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Deepika Padukone, Kartik Aaryan, Alia Bhatt And Other Celebs Cheer For Team India
  4. 'Deadpool And Wolverine' Box Office Collection Day 1: Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman Starrer Crosses Rs 20 Crore Mark In India
  5. Ranveer Singh Confirms His Next With Aditya Dhar, To Share Screen With Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna And Arjun Rampal
US News
  1. 4 Family Members From 'The Nelons' Gospel Group Among 7 Dead In Wyoming Plane Crash
  2. 'Obviously A Sarcastic Comment': JD Vance Defends 'Childless Cat Ladies' Remark Amid Heavy Backlash
  3. Kamala Harris Has Come Out Of The Shadows And Giving Donald Trump A Stiff Fight
  4. SearchGPT Vs Google Search: What Makes OpenAI’s New Tool Unique?
  5. Earth's Hottest Day Record Broken Twice. How Scientists Measure These Record Temperatures
World News
  1. Pakistani Ministers In China To Seek CPEC Debt Relief
  2. 4 Family Members From 'The Nelons' Gospel Group Among 7 Dead In Wyoming Plane Crash
  3. At Least 30 Killed, Over 100 Injured In Israeli Airstrike On Gaza's Girls School
  4. 'Obviously A Sarcastic Comment': JD Vance Defends 'Childless Cat Ladies' Remark Amid Heavy Backlash
  5. Japan's Sado Gold Mine Gains UNESCO Status As Tokyo Pledges To Exhibit Dark World War 2 History
Latest Stories
  1. What Kind Of Luck Do 'People Born On Saturday' Have?
  2. Paris Olympic Games 2024 Opening Ceremony: FRA Prez Declares The Games Open - In Pics
  3. Farah Khan's Mother Passes Away: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Shilpa Shetty And Others Pay Their Last Respects
  4. Daily Horoscope For Today, July 27, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  5. NITI Aayog: PM Modi Chairs Meeting; Know Who Is In, Who Is Not | Full List
  6. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Kush Shah Quits The Show, Introduces New Goli- Watch Video
  7. Paris Olympics 2024: Olympic Flag Raised Upside Down In Rain-Soaked Opening Ceremony
  8. Weekly Horoscope for July 28th to August 3rd: Discover Astrological Insights for All Zodiac Signs