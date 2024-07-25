AAP Alloted New Office At Lutyens Area, Says Party

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been allotted a new space following the Delhi High Court's directions, said the party sources. It has been told that the new headquarter's address is Bungalow Number 1, Ravi Shankar Shukla Lane, New Delhi whereas the current office is located at 206, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg, in the Capital.
The party has not notified about the exact date and time of shifting its headquarters to the new location.
AAP office allocation: What did Delhi HC say?
On June 5, the Delhi High Court asserted the AAP was entitled to a space for a party office in the national capital like other political parties.
The court asked the Centre to decide on the matter within six weeks.
The Centre has time till today to decide on the final allocation.
AAP gets status of national party
Back in April 2023, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Admi Party received the status of a national party. So far, the party known for fighting against corruption has formed full-majority governments in Delhi and Punjab and won five assembly seats in Gujarat and two in Goa. It has 10 Rajya Sabha and three Lok Sabha members.
The current office was allotted to AAP in 2015 after it formed the government in Delhi with a full majority. Earlier, the party was headquartered at rented properties in Patel Nagar and Connaught Place earlier.