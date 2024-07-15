AAP Rejects Tihar Jail Admn Claim That Arvind Kejriwal Is ‘Fine’, Says ‘He Is Pushed To Death’

AAP has rejected Tihar Jail authorities claim with regard to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's health, in which they said that the AAP supremo was doing fine and his vitals were normal.
As per news agency PTI quoting sources, Tihar Jail authorities said Kejriwal had only lost 2 kg in prison, and he was being regularly monitored by a medical board of the AIIMS.
Earlier, Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi had also said Kejriwal has "lost 8.5 kg" since his arrest and the BJP was conspiring to harm the his health by keeping him in jail.
The party had also alleged that the AAP national convenor was not getting the necessary medical attention as a diabetic.
The report also said the Tihar Jail administration has written to the Delhi government's home department regarding the allegations levelled by AAP ministers and leaders, saying that such a narrative “confuses and misleads the public”.
On Monday, AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Monday alleged Kejriwal has lost 8.5 kg of weight and his blood sugar level dropped below 50 mg/dL five times following his arrest.
He also alleged the prison authorities committed a crime by releasing the medical report of an inmate and disagreed with their claim.
"A team of AIIMS doctors has been examining Arvind Kejriwal's health, and they have found out that Kejriwal is losing weight fast and is suffering from hypoglycemia. His blood sugar level dropped below 50 mg/dL five times, which could have caused him to slip into a coma or even resulted in his death", Sanjay Singh claimed.
"The conspiracy that Arvind Kejriwal is pushed to death. The day he was arrested, his weight was 70kgs, which has now come down to 61.5 kgs. I urge PM Modi to not play with Kejriwal's life because if something untoward happens, it will be difficult for the Centre to find an answer", he added.