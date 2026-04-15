13 Workers Killed In Vedanta Boiler Explosion At Chhattisgarh Power Plant

Steam tube blast at Singhitarai plant injures 21; Chief Minister announces compensation and orders probe

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
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Vedanta power plant explosion, Chhattisgarh boiler blast
According to plant officials, the explosion was triggered by a leak in the tube carrying high-pressure steam generated in the boiler unit to the turbine, which rotates to produce electricity. File Photo; Representative image
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Thirteen workers were killed and 21 injured after a high-pressure steam tube exploded at Vedanta’s Singhitarai power plant in Chhattisgarh.

  • Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai announced Rs 5 lakh compensation for families of the deceased and ordered a full inquiry into the incident.

  • Vedanta confirmed 10 deaths among sub-contractor workers and said it is providing medical support while investigating the blast.

At least 13 workers were killed and 21 others injured after a steam-carrying tube connected to a boiler exploded at a Vedanta Ltd power plant in Sakti district of Chhattisgarh on Tuesday afternoon.

According to PTI, the blast occurred at around 2:30 pm in a tube supplying high-pressure steam from the boiler to the turbine at the Vedanta Ltd power plant in Singhitarai village, causing burns to workers. Sakti Superintendent of Police Prafull Thakur told PTI.

According to PTI, soon after the accident, local administration personnel and police teams rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations.

While four workers died on the spot, around 30 others were injured and rushed to different hospitals in neighbouring Raigarh and Bilaspur districts, the IPS officer stated.

"Nine more workers succumbed to injuries later. Twenty-one injured workers are being treated in different hospitals," an Industrial Safety Department official in Raigarh said.

The private company put the death toll at 10.

At least six of the injured are stated to be in critical condition, said power plant officials.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed grief over the incident and announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of each deceased worker and Rs 50,000 to those injured.

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Sai ordered the Commissioner of Bilaspur division to conduct an inquiry into the tragedy and said the strictest possible action would be taken against anyone found guilty in the probe.

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The district administration has ordered a separate magisterial probe into the industrial accident, while Vedanta has initiated its own inquiry.

The CM termed the incident "extremely tragic" and expressed condolences to the bereaved families.

In a statement, Sai said during these difficult times, the state government stands firmly with the affected families.

The CM has directed officials to ensure proper and free medical treatment is arranged for all the injured individuals. While wishing for the speedy recovery of the injured, he emphasized that no negligence in their treatment would be tolerated, it said.

Sai affirmed that the state government has been maintaining constant vigilance over the situation, and relief and rehabilitation operations are being executed on a priority basis.

In a statement released in Mumbai, Vedanta, which is listed on exchanges, put the death toll at 10 and said the affected workers were personnel from a sub-contractor hired by the diversified global natural resources conglomerate.

"We regret to inform that an unfortunate incident occurred at Unit-1 boiler of company’s Athena Power plant located at Singhitarai, Chhattisgarh on April 14, 2026, involving personnel of company’s sub-contractor, NGSL. As of now 24 workmen of our sub-contractor have been affected by the incident and 10 have succumbed to their injuries," said the statement.

The private company said its immediate priority is to ensure the provision of best possible medical assistance and treatment to all those affected and doing everything possible to alleviate suffering of the near and dear ones of the deceased.

"The company is extending full support to the injured and is closely coordinating with the attending medical teams and local authorities. The company is in the process of ascertaining the details and has initiated a detailed investigation into the incident in coordination with its sub-contractor and the relevant authorities," according to the statement.

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Meanwhile, Sakti Collector Amrit Vikas Topno ordered a magisterial inquiry into the tragedy.

PTI reported that all departments concerned have been directed to carry out a detailed probe covering all aspects and submit a report at the earliest to prevent recurrence, he said.

The local plant management, in a statement, said, "an unfortunate incident occurred at one of the boiler units at our Singhitarai plant, involving personnel from our sub-contractor, NGSL (NTPC GE Power Services Ltd), which operates and maintains the unit." The management said its immediate priority is to ensure the best possible medical assistance and treatment to those affected.

According to plant officials, the explosion was triggered by a leak in the tube carrying high-pressure steam generated in the boiler unit to the turbine, which rotates to produce electricity.

At least six of the injured are stated to be in critical condition, and efforts are underway to airlift some to Raipur for advanced care, they said.

The construction of 1,200 MW coal-based thermal power project (two units of 600 MW each) in Singhitarai, originally owned by Athena Chhattisgarh Power Ltd, was started in 2009, but remained stalled between 2016 and 2022.

Vedanta acquired the plant in 2022, after which one 600 MW unit was completed and commissioned in August last year, while the second unit is still under construction.

Eyewitnesses described the scene after the blast.

Ajit Das Kar, a worker from West Bengal who had been working as a painter at the plant for over a month, said the explosion felt "like a missile had landed." "We had just finished lunch at around 2.30 pm when there was a massive blast and thick smoke spread everywhere. We were working at a height of around 17 metres. The explosion took place at height of around 9 meters in Boiler no. 1 where we were working. I managed to save myself by hiding inside a cupboard. Those workers who were below were badly burnt," he said.

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Many of the workers present were engaged in painting work at the facility, he said. Family members of the victims were seen sitting outside the plant.

One of them, Chitrasen Patel, said his father, who worked at the plant, died in the blast.

A large number of police personnel have been deployed at the site.

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