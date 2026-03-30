Indian Worker Killed In Iranian Attack On Kuwait Power And Desalination Plant

Summary of this article
An Iranian attack targeted a service building at a power and water desalination plant in Kuwait, killing one Indian worker and causing significant material damage, according to Kuwaiti authorities.
Kuwait described the strike as “Iranian aggression” against the state, with emergency teams rushing to the site to assess and repair the damage to essential energy and water facilities.
The incident raises the reported number of Indian nationals killed in the ongoing West Asia war to at least eight, highlighting risks to the large Indian expatriate workforce in the Gulf region
One Indian worker was killed when an Iranian strike hit a power and water desalination plant in Kuwait, causing significant damage to a service building at the facility, Kuwait’s Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy announced on Monday.
In a statement posted on social media platform X, the ministry said: “A service building at a power and water desalination plant was attacked as part of the Iranian aggression against the State of Kuwait, resulting in the death of one worker (of Indian nationality) and significant material damage to the building.” Spokesperson Fatima Abbas Jawhar Hayat confirmed that emergency response teams were immediately dispatched to the site to evaluate and address the damage.
The attack occurred late on Sunday and forms part of a broader escalation in the West Asia conflict, with Iran conducting strikes on energy infrastructure across the Gulf in response to actions linked to the US-Israel operations against Iranian targets.
The Indian government is closely monitoring the situation. The Ministry of External Affairs has been in touch with Kuwaiti authorities and Indian missions in the region to ensure the safety and welfare of Indian workers. Officials are expected to provide further updates on support for the deceased worker’s family and measures to safeguard other Indian nationals.
Power and desalination plants are vital for Kuwait’s energy supply and fresh water production, given the country’s arid climate and heavy reliance on such facilities. Any prolonged disruption could affect daily life and essential services in the Gulf nation.