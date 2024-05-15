International

Slovakia: PM Robert Fico's Condition 'Life-Threatening' After Assassination Attempt; Suspect In Police Custody

According to Slovakian media, the 59-year-old prime minister, Robert Fico, was hit in the stomach after four shots were fired outside the House of Culture in the town of Handlova, some 150 kilometers northeast of the capital, where the leader was meeting with supporters.

AP
Slovakia's Populist Prime Minister Robert Fico | Photo: AP
info_icon

In a assassinnation attemmpt, Slovakia's populist Prime Minister Robert Fico was injured and was taken to hospital on Wednesday. According to the official statement, the prime minister currently is in a life-threatening condition.

As per local media reports, the incident took place in the town of Handlova, some 150 kilometers northeast of the capital. A suspect has been detained and police has sealed off the scene.

Tetsuya Yamagami, the suspect of killing Shinzo Abe, is detained in this photo - null
Who Is Shinzo Abe's Shooter Tetsuya Yamagami, All We Know About Him

BY Outlook Web Desk

About the incident: How did PM Fico get shot?

According to Slovakian media, 59-year-old Fico was hit in the stomach after four shots were fired outside the House of Culture in the town of Handlova, some 150 kilometers northeast of the capital, where the leader was meeting with supporters.

As per a report by BBC, a witness heard three or four shots and saw Mr Fico fall to the ground. She saw wounds to his head and chest following which two of the prime minister's guards promptly sprang into action and rushed him into a car. Local reports say he was then airlifted by helicopter to a nearby hospital.

52-year-old David Contreras confessing - Jheelam
US Shooting: Man Shoots 22-Year-Old Son Dead Over 'Unbearable Fighting', Confesses To Wife | On Cam

BY Outlook Web Desk

Deputy speaker of parliament Lubos Blaha confirmed the incident during a session of Parliament and adjourned it until further notice, the Slovak TASR news agency said. Minister of Foreign & European Affairs of Juraj Blanár also confirmed that today a violent attempt on life of the Slovak PM Robert Fico took place.

'Brutal, Ruthless, Vile': Reactions on the fatal attack targeting PM Fico

Terming the attack 'brutal and ruthless', President Zuzana Caputova said, “I'm shocked. I wish Robert Fico a lot of strength in this critical moment and a quick recovery from this attack.”

Strongly criticising the attack on the prime minister, President of the European Union (EU) Commission, Ursula von der Leyen said, "I strongly condemn the vile attack on Prime Minister Robert Fico. Such acts of violence have no place in our society and undermine democracy, our most precious common good. My thoughts are with PM Fico and his family.

Fico, a third-time premier, and his leftist Smer, or Direction, party, won Slovakia's Sept. 30 parliamentary elections, staging a political comeback after campaigning on a pro-Russian and anti-American message.

Critics worried Slovakia under Fico would abandon the country's pro-Western course and follow the direction of Hungary under populist Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 1,200 Villages, 455 Hamlets Dependent On Water Tankers In Marathwada Region: Report
  2. 'Many In Country Believe Special Treatment Was Given': Amit Shah On Arvind Kejriwal Bail
  3. BRS Leader K Kavitha Moves Delhi HC Seeking Bail In Excise Policy Case
  4. Jharkhand: ED Arrests Minister Alamgir Alam After Seizing Rs 37 Crore In Ranchi Raid
  5. AAP's Sanjay Singh Meets Swati Maliwal, Says Kejriwal Directed Stern Action On Assault Case
Entertainment News
  1. Raj And DK Mark 15 Years As Filmmakers: 'Glad We Stuck To Stories We Wanted To Do'
  2. Sonali Bendre Exudes Cool Chic Vibe With All-Green Look, Edgy Heels, Top-Notch Bun
  3. Nawazuddin Siddiqui Believes Aamir & He Have A Bond Of 'Mutual Respect, Unspoken Understanding'
  4. Ed Sheeran Reveals Reason Behind His Album Names: 'Plus, Subtract, Divide, Multiply & Equals
  5. Cannes Film Festival: From Hina Khan To Saumya Tandon, Indian TV Celebs Who Have Made Their Presence Known Over The Years
Sports News
  1. RR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Rajasthan Royals Lose Three Wickets As Punjab Kings On Top In Guwahati
  2. Today's Sports News Updates Live: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup
  3. Italian Open: Aryna Sabalenka Trumps Jelena Ostapenko To Enter Semi-Finals
  4. FIFA Announces Date For First Women's Club World Cup: January And February 2026
  5. Paris 2024: Do I Cut Weight For Trials Or Prepare For Olympics, Asks Aman Sehrawat
World News
  1. Cicada Emergence In Chicago Area Shows Early Signs, Experts Say Real Peak Yet To Come
  2. Slovakia: PM Robert Fico's Condition 'Life-Threatening' After Assassination Attempt; Suspect In Police Custody
  3. Scientists Discover Giant "Cotton Candy Planet" 1,200 Light-Years Away!
  4. Ancient Tree Rings Reveal 2023 As Hottest Summer In Over 2,000 Years, Scientists Confirm
  5. Pak HC Grants Bail To Imran Khan In 190 Million Pounds Corruption Case
Latest Stories
  1. 14 People Given Indian Citizenship As Govt Issues 1st Set Of CAA Certificates
  2. Stand-Up Comedian Karthik Kumar Reacts To Ex-Wife Suchitra’s 'Gay' Claims: I Wouldn't Be Ashamed
  3. 'Double iSmart' Teaser Review: Ram Pothineni-Sanjay Dutt Raise The Stakes In This Sci-Fi Action Comedy
  4. Cannes 2024: 'TMKOC' Fame Deepti Sadhwani Turns Heads In An Orange Gown With 'Record-Breaking Longest Trail'
  5. IPL 2024 Playoffs: How Delhi Capitals Can Still Qualify For Knockouts -Scenarios Explained
  6. 'Panchayat 3' Trailer Review: Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav Get Embroiled In Bigger Problems As Politics And Rivalry Take Over Phulera
  7. Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi Terms Congress-Shiv Sena Tie-Up 'Partnership Of Sin'; Comedian Shyam Rangeela's Nomination Cancelled From Varanasi
  8. Today's Sports News Updates Live: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold In Javelin Throw Event In Federation Cup