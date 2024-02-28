US Shooting: Man Shoots 22-Year-Old Son Dead Over 'Unbearable Fighting', Confesses To Wife | On Cam

In a tragic incident, a newly released video revealed a Florida man, identified as 52-year-old David Contreras, confessing to his wife that he had tragically shot their son dead during a heated argument. The video reportedly has been recorded in his home's doorbell camera.
According to the video surfaced on social media, the 52-year-old Contreras confessed to the fatal shooting of his 22-year-old son, Eric, in their Miami residence last November.
As per a report by the New York Post, Contreras was heard saying, "He's not breathing. He's dead. The fighting on the way home was unbearable."
The footage also has a moment captured when Contreras, in sheer distress, was seen crouching on the ground, his hand shielding his face in anguish.
"It's not your fault. Please call my brother," he begged his wife.In the footage, his sobbing wife could be heard saying, "he'll go to jail."
Moreover, it has been reported that Contreras also dialled 911 moments after speaking to his wife, saying, "I just shot my son."
Upon reaching the place, police discovered Eric, a Florida International University student, dead from gunshot wounds, as per the report.
Contreras was taken into custody and entered a plea of not guilty to the charge of second-degree murder during his arraignment on November 27th.
Contreras is being held without bond until his next court hearing, scheduled for March 11.