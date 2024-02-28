US Shooting: Man Shoots 22-Year-Old Son Dead Over 'Unbearable Fighting', Confesses To Wife | On Cam

In a tragic incident, a newly released video revealed a Florida man, identified as 52-year-old David Contreras, confessing to his wife that he had tragically shot their son dead during a heated argument. The video reportedly has been recorded in his home's doorbell camera.

According to the video surfaced on social media, the 52-year-old Contreras confessed to the fatal shooting of his 22-year-old son, Eric, in their Miami residence last November.

As per a report by the New York Post, Contreras was heard saying, "He's not breathing. He's dead. The fighting on the way home was unbearable."