Tuesday, Apr 19, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home International

Multiple Blasts In Kabul Near School Leave 6 Dead

Kabul: The blasts, which occurred in rapid succession, hurt several children and more casualties were feared, according to Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran and the city's Emergency Hospital.

Multiple Blasts In Kabul Near School Leave 6 Dead
Afghan students leave school classes in a primary school in Kabul, Afghanistan. (File photo-Representational image) AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Apr 2022 3:25 pm

Atleast six people were killed on Tuesday after multiple blasts rocked a high school in Afghanistan’s Kabul, the report said.

The police said explosions targeting educational centers injured at least seven children in Afghanistan's capital of Kabul  in a mostly Shiite neighborhood.

The blasts, which occurred in rapid succession, hurt several children and more casualties were feared, according to Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran and the city's Emergency Hospital. 

Related stories

Facing Heat From Terrorists Operating In Afghanistan, Pakistan Asks Taliban To Take Action

Afghanistan: Taliban Bans Cultivation Of Poppy That Has 7% Share Of Afghan GDP

Afghanistan: Blast Kills 1 In Kabul, Dozens Wounded

The explosions occurred inside the Abdul Rahim Shaheed High School in the Dasht-e-Barchi neighborhood of Kabul and near a second education center several kilometers (miles) away. 

Guards in the narrow street leading to the two-story high school said they saw 10 casualties. Inside the school, an Associated Press video journalist saw walls splattered with blood, burned notebooks and children's shoes.

The AP spoke to several private guards in the area but they refused to give their names, fearing repercussions from the Taliban security force cordening off the area.

It appeared a suicide bomber blew himself up inside the sprawling compound, which can house up to 1,000 students, witnesses said. It wasn't immediately clear how many children were in the school at the time of the explosion.

The school is teaching students only until the sixth grade after Afghanistan's hardline Taliban rulers went back on a promise to allow all girls to attend school.

No one has immediately claimed responsibility. The area has been targeted in the past by Afghanistan's deadly Islamic State affiliate, which reviles Shiite Muslims as heretics. (With inputs from AP and other agencies)

Tags

International Afghanistan Kabul Blasts School Children Educational Institutions Dasht-e-Barchi Abdul Rahim Shaheed High Schoo Islamic State Group Shiite Muslims / Shia Islam Heretics
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Here's Why You Shouldn't Miss The Post Credit Scene Of 'KGF: Chapter 2'

Here's Why You Shouldn't Miss The Post Credit Scene Of 'KGF: Chapter 2'

IPL 2022: Mumbai To Host Delhi Capitals Vs Punjab Kings Tie Instead Of Pune

IPL 2022: Mumbai To Host Delhi Capitals Vs Punjab Kings Tie Instead Of Pune