Elon Musk's Starlink Agrees To Comply With Supreme Court Decision To Block X In Brazil

A day after Starlink stated it would not comply with the Brazilian Supreme Court's order to block social media platform X, the satellite-based internet service provider has backtracked. Led by Elon Musk, Starlink has agreed to comply with the decision to block X nationwide after the Supreme Court ordered its shutdown.
In a statement posted on X, Starlink confirmed that it would comply with Justice Alexandre de Moraes' order, despite the Supreme Court judge freezing the company's assets.
“Regardless of the illegal treatment of Starlink in freezing our assets, we are complying with the order to block access to X in Brazil. We continue to pursue all legal avenues, as are others who agree that @alexandre's recent order violates the Brazilian constitution," read the official statement from the internet service provider.
Previously, Starlink stated that it would not comply with the order to block X across Brazil. However, after Musk's retaliation, Moraes ordered to freeze Starlink's accounts last week. Starlink's assets were frozen in order to cover the three million dollars fined to X.
The list of assets frozen by the Supreme Court include bank accounts and financial assets of Starlink Brazil Holding Ltda and Starlink Brazil Servicos de Internet Ltda along with cars, real estate, boats and aircraft.
Following a feud between Musk and Justice Alexandre de Moraes over allegations of disinformation on X, the Supreme Court judge orders a nationwide ban on the social media platform, locking out its 22 million users.
The ban was later upheld by a panel of judges at Brazil's top court, paving the way for a nationwide ban of the social media platform.