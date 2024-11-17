International

Bangladesh Will Seek Extradition Of Ex-Premier Sheikh Hasina From India

While Hasina and her close associates are facing numerous criminal charges at home, the Yunus-led interim government is also pushing for the ICC to take up the case.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina |
Former Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Bangladesh's interim leader and Nobel Peace laureate Muhammad Yunus said Sunday that his administration will seek the extradition of ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from India, where has been in exile since fleeing a mass uprising in August. 

In a televised address to the nation on his first 100 days in office, Yunus said that the interim government will try those responsible including Hasina for hundreds of deaths during the student-led uprising that ended her 15-year rule. Yunus took the helm on August 8, three days after Hasina fled the country. 

Also Read | As Bangladesh Debates 'Secularism', A Constitutional Principle Under Threat

He said that not only the deaths in the uprising but all other violations of human rights, including alleged enforced disappearances while Hasina was in power, would be investigated. Bangladesh has sought help from the global police organisation Interpol in issuing a red notice for the arrest of Hasina and her associates. 

“We will seek the return of the fallen autocrat Sheikh Hasina from India,” Yunus said. “I have already discussed the issue with the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court Karim Khan.” 

While Hasina and her close associates are facing numerous criminal charges at home, the Yunus-led government is also pushing for the ICC to take up the case. 

Also Read | In 1971 And Now, A Great Power Game Over Bangladesh

Yunus said his government's most important task was to hold a new election to hand over power to an elected government, but he did not spell out any timeframe. He said his administration would first bring about reforms in various sectors including in the electoral system. 

He promised that once the electoral reforms are completed, a roadmap for the new election would be unveiled. Yunus downplayed as “exaggerated" reports of attacks on minorities, especially Hindus, many of whom complained that hard-line Islamists are becoming increasingly influential since Hasina's ouster. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI Live Score: Hosts In Dire Straits As Kiwis Fightback In Pallekele
  2. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Rana, Krishna In Tight Race For One Seamer Spot For Perth Test
  3. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Rohit Sharma To Miss First Test In Perth; Jasprit Bumrah To Lead - Report
  4. IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Procedure, Marquee Players, Retention List, Rules – All You Need To Know
  5. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Here's How Steve Smith Plans To Tackle Old Foe Ravichandran Ashwin
Football News
  1. Colombia Vs Ecuador, CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Matchday 12
  2. Croatia Vs Portugal, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. Chile Vs Venezuela, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Matchday 12 On TV And Online
  4. Argentina Vs Peru, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Lionel Messi In Action
  5. Bulgaria Vs Belarus, UEFA Nations League 2024-25, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
Tennis News
  1. Billie Jean King Cup: Iga Swiatek Leads Poland Into Semi-Finals After 'Exhausting Day'
  2. Jannik Sinner Vs Taylor Fritz, Final Live Streaming, ATP Finals 2024: When, Where To Watch
  3. Rafael Nadal At Davis Cup Finals: Will The Tennis Great Play His Farewell Singles Matches?
  4. Billie Jean King Cup: Iga Swiatek Levels Score Against Czechia, Keeps Poland In Semi-Final Hunt
  5. ATP Finals: Jannik Sinner Eases Past Casper Ruud To Set Up Title Clash With Taylor Fritz
Hockey News
  1. IND Vs JPN, Women's Asian Champions Trophy Highlights: Deepika, Navneet Power India To 3-0 Victory Over Japan
  2. IND Vs JPN, Women's ACT 2024: Deepika, Navneet Lead India To 3-0 Win Over Japan
  3. China 2-0 South Korea Highlights, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: Tan Jinzhuang's Brace Powers CHN To Victory
  4. CHN 2-0 KOR, Women's ACT 2024: South Korea Face Shocking Elimination As China Thrash Them In Rajgir
  5. Malaysia 2-0 Thailand Highlights, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: MAS Seal Second Win As Azhar, Aqilrullah Strike

Trending Stories

National News
  1. NPP Withdraws Support From BJP-led State Govt, Amit Shah Reviews Situation In Manipur | Latest
  2. Shashi Tharoor Flags Stagnant Follower Count On X For 4 Years
  3. Day In Pics: November 17, 2024
  4. At COP29, India Criticises Developed Nations For Lack Of Support On Climate Action
  5. PM Modi's Historic Nigeria Visit, Unrest In Manipur And Other Stories | November 17 News Wrap
Entertainment News
  1. Denmark's Victoria Kjaer Theilvig Wins Title Of 73rd Miss Universe
  2. Tamil Filmmaker Suresh Sangaiah Dies Of Liver Failure
  3. Deadpool & Wolverine On Disney+ Hotstar To Freedom at Midnight On SonyLiv – Top 5 OTT Picks For This Weekend
  4. Manoj Bajpayee Starrer The Fable Becomes The First Indian Film To Win Best Film At the 38th Leeds International Film Festival UK
  5. Coldplay Announces 4th Show In India: Check Out Date, Venue, Ticket Details
US News
  1. US Cabinet: Trump Picks Energy Secy; Elon Musk Asks Public To Suggest Treasury Secy | Latest
  2. Ramaswamy And Musk Vow To Take “Chainsaw To Bureaucracy’| Trump Cabinet Picks So Far
  3. Two Controversial Picks Set Alarm Bells Ringing in Washington
  4. Republicans Sweep US Senate, House With Majority Giving Trump And The GOP More Control In Congress
  5. US Politics: Biden Welcomes Trump At White House, Both Leaders Pledge Smooth Transition Of Power
World News
  1. Xi Jinping Lays Out 4 'Red Lines' To Assure Smooth Transition To Trump 2.0 | Biden-Xi Meeting
  2. PM Modi's Historic Nigeria Visit, Unrest In Manipur And Other Stories | November 17 News Wrap
  3. Pakistan's VPN Debate: Shehbaz Sharif’s Community Note On X And The ‘Un-Islamic’ Controversy
  4. Philippines: Typhoon Man-yi Hits Eastern Province; Wrecks Houses Prompting Mass Evacuations
  5. 1000 Days Of Ukraine War: Russia Goes Deeper Into Kyiv As Conflict Escalates
Latest Stories
  1. Numerology And Relationships: Discovering Compatibility Through Numbers
  2. Decoding Your Birth Date: The Hidden Numerological Insights Behind Your Birthday
  3. MAS Vs JPN, Hockey Women's ACT Highlights: Japan Defeat Malaysia 2-1 To Secure First Win After Series Of Draws
  4. Horoscope For November 16, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  5. Delhi Enters Day 4 Of 'Severe' AQI; Govt Announces Staggered Timings For Employees
  6. Weekly Horoscope For November 17th To November 23rd: Learn About The Astrological Predictions For Every Zodiac Sign
  7. Jake Paul Vs Mike Tyson Highlights: 'El Gallo' Beats Legend By Unanimous Decision In One-Sided Bout; Netflix Stream Unwieldy
  8. Ranji Trophy Highlights, Day 4 Round 5: Bengal Beat MP By 11 Runs; Karnataka, Vidarbha, Kerala All Settle For Draws