As Bangladesh Debates 'Secularism', A Constitutional Principle Under Threat

Bangladesh, a nation built after it chose to divorce its religiously identical cousin for a more inclusive way of governance, is now debating doing away with the word 'secular' from its constitution. With the country's Attorney General flagging the word in court proceedings, Bangladesh joins a fast-growing list of countries witnessing the rise of influential right-wing parties and individuals who have turned to religion in their public life and are undermining the ideal of a secular state. Countries like Israel, Iran, Turkey, Algeria, Pakistan, and now India.