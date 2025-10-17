Why Jubilee Hills Bypolls Is Critical For Telengana’s Major Political Players

The by-election, sparked by the BRS MLA’s death, pits BRS, Congress (with AIMIM support), and BJP against each other in a crucial battle for control and influence in Telangana.

Telangana Chief Minister Anumula Revanth Reddy at the launch of the party's Samvidhan Rakshak (Constitution protector) campaign on the occasion Constitution Day, at Talkatora Stadium, on November 26, 2024 in New Delhi, India. Photo: IMAGO / Hindustan Times
  • The Jubilee Hills by-election is necessitated by the death of the BRS MLA.

  • Congress fields former AIMIM candidate Navin Yadav.

  • BRS is emphasising its position as the dominant party and aiming to reaffirm its primary role in Telangana politics.

Internal rifts in the Revanth Reddy cabinet and BRS’s fight for relevance add to the significance of the Jubilee Hills by-election. 

The government’s plan to increase reservations for Backwards Classes faces judicial hurdles, and a woman minister’s outburst has worsened Congress’s difficulties. Meanwhile, the BJP’s push to be the principal opposition has raised the stakes ahead of the November 11 bypoll, the second since the Congress took power.

As electioneering intensified, Congress’s internal strife surfaced when police attempted to arrest the OSD of minister Konda Surekha at her residence. In response, Surekha skipped a cabinet meeting and met with senior Congress leaders. This incident exposes both party divisions and caste-related tensions within the government.

The trouble began after the government terminated Sumanth’s services on Tuesday, following corruption allegations against him. Sumanth, who was appointed on contract by the Telangana State Pollution Control Board and later deputed to the minister’s office, was accused of seeking bribes from stone-crusher operators and misusing funds meant for the Medaram Jathara festival. His dismissal came shortly after Surekha had accused Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy of meddling in Medaram contracts.

“The Congress is experiencing challenges, as seen from daily developments. Internal disagreements within the party and government are affecting governance and the daily lives of citizens. Voters may respond to the government over allegations of corruption and internal disputes. The people of Jubilee Hills will make their decision in the by-election,” BJP chief spokesperson N.V. Subhash told Outlook.

The by-election in Jubilee Hills was necessitated by the death of sitting MLA and BRS leader Maganti Gopinath. The fact that the BRS managed to retain the seat even during the Congress wave in last year’s Assembly election reflects the constituency's complex political character. In 2023, Gopinath defeated cricketer-turned-politician Muhammad Azharudheen by over 16,000 votes.

The first by-election after the Revanth Reddy government came to power — held in Secunderabad Cantonment in May 2024 — saw the Congress wrest the seat from the BRS. The BRS, which had won the 2023 Assembly election there by over 17,000 votes, was pushed to third place despite fielding the widow of the sitting MLA, G. Nivedita Sayanna, hoping to draw on the sympathy factor.

That same playbook seems to be in use again. In the upcoming Jubilee Hills bypoll, the BRS has fielded Sunita, the wife of the late MLA Gopinath, in a bid to retain the seat.

Congress’s candidate selection of former AIMIM candidate Naveen Yadav is seen as a move to gain AIMIM support and has generated internal debate within the party.

Senior Congress leaders openly acknowledge that the AIMIM is likely to support their nominee. “The Jubilee Hills bypoll will reflect the people’s acceptance of the Revanth Reddy government. With AIMIM’s support, Congress will wrest another seat from the BRS. Voters will give an apt reply to the unfounded allegations being made against the government,” Congress MLC Addanki Dayankar told Outlook. But he added that the main fight is between the Congress and the BRS.

Jubilee Hills falls under the Secunderabad Lok Sabha constituency, which BJP’s G Kishan Reddy won by about 50,000 votes in the 2024 general election. 

The Congress is confident in its chances, citing government welfare schemes and aiming to leverage consolidated Muslim community support to challenge the BRS’s dominance in the GHMC area, where the BRS has traditionally been strong.

For the BRS, retaining Jubilee Hills is vital after recent defeats and internal tension. This bypoll is also the party’s first test since K. Kavitha’s exit, with a loss likely to worsen dissent.

The BRS frames the Congress’s request for AIMIM support as a sign of weakness and asserts that public dissatisfaction with the Congress is increasing, positioning itself as the true alternative.

For the Congress, winning Jubilee Hills would reinforce its governance and consolidate leadership authority. The BJP wants to use the election to strengthen its standing as Telangana’s main opposition. The BRS views the contest as essential to proving its ongoing political significance in the state.

With all three major parties considering the outcome important, the Jubilee Hills bypoll is seen as more than a local contest — it is a measure of strength, strategy, and party status in Telangana politics.

