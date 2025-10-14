Telangana Congress Government’s OBC Outreach Faces Legal Roadblocks

The opposition, however, sees the controversy as a political stunt. The BRS, still smarting from its electoral defeat, has accused the Congress government of trying to mask its failures with symbolic measures. “By issuing a government order, the Congress is trying to overcome the political challenges it faces due to its misrule,” said B. Vinod Kumar, former MP and BRS spokesperson. Speaking to Outlook, he added, “The government has become a laughing stock for thinking it can circumvent a Supreme Court-imposed limit through an executive order. During our rule, we too tried to raise OBC reservations, but the President rejected the bill due to the judicial ceiling. The Congress knew this would not pass legal scrutiny, yet it went ahead, hoping for political mileage.”