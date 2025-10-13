Three BJP Candidates File Nominations For J&K Rajya Sabha Polls

The nominations were filed by BJP’s Jammu and Kashmir unit president Sat Sharma, along with Ali Mohammad Mir and Rakesh Mahajan.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: abhijay vaish
Updated on:
Updated on:
Three BJP Candidates File Nominations For J&K Rajya Sabha Polls
Three BJP Candidates File Nominations For J&K Rajya Sabha Polls Photo: File photo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Three Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates on Monday officially submitted their nomination papers for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

  • Earlier in the day, the BJP candidates departed from the party headquarters in Jawahar Nagar, leading a procession towards the returning officer’s office.

  • With the Assembly currently having an effective strength of 88 MLAs, and the BJP holding 28 of those seats.

Three Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates on Monday officially submitted their nomination papers for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir, where four seats are up for grabs. The BJP is contesting three of those seats, PTI reported. 

The nominations were filed by BJP’s Jammu and Kashmir unit president Sat Sharma, along with Ali Mohammad Mir and Rakesh Mahajan. The trio submitted their papers before Manoj Kumar Pandita, Secretary of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly and the designated returning officer for the election.

They were accompanied by Union Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office, Dr. Jitendra Singh, and sitting Rajya Sabha MP Ghulam Ali Khatana, among other senior party members.

Speaking to the media, senior BJP leader and Leader of the Opposition in the J&K Assembly, Sunil Sharma, confirmed that the party had put forward candidates for three of the four seats. He expressed confidence, saying the party would make every effort to secure all three positions.

Related Content
Related Content

“We are committed to winning all three seats we’re contesting,” Sharma stated.

Earlier in the day, the BJP candidates departed from the party headquarters in Jawahar Nagar, leading a procession towards the returning officer’s office. They were joined by several BJP MLAs and prominent leaders from across the Valley.

The Election Commission of India has issued three separate notifications for the Rajya Sabha polls in Jammu and Kashmir. Elections for two of the seats are being held individually, while the remaining two are grouped under a joint notification.

With the Assembly currently having an effective strength of 88 MLAs, and the BJP holding 28 of those seats, the party is well-positioned to secure at least one seat. However, winning additional seats would require support from non-BJP legislators, either through cross-voting or abstention during the joint-seat voting.

With PTI inputs 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. South Africa Vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: BAN-W Finish With 232/6

  2. Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma Future: Ravi Shastri Feels Duo's 2027 World Cup Chances Hinge On 'Form, Fitness, Hunger'

  3. Vaibhav Suryavanshi Named Bihar Vice-Captain: 14-Year-Old To Be Sakibul Gani's Deputy

  4. IND Vs WI, 2nd Test: John Campbell Ends West Indies’ 19-Year Drought For Opener Tons - Check Key Stats

  5. Pakistan Vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Day 2: De Zorzi Holding RSA Innings Together After PAK Post 378-Run Total

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

  2. Valentin Vacherot Vs Arthur Rinderknech, Shanghai Masters 2025 Final: Underdog Beats Cousin In Stunning Comeback Win

  3. Shanghai Masters: Arthur Rinderknech Upsets Daniil Medvedev, Sets Up Final With Cousin Vacherot

  4. Novak Djokovic Vs Valentin Vacherot, Shanghai Masters: Qualifier Stuns Serbian To Enter Final

  5. Wuhan Open 2025: Jessica Pegula Fights Back Against Aryna Sabalenka To Reach Final

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. From Swayamsevak To Ambedkarite: Bhanwar Meghwanshi On His Break from the RSS

  2. 'When All Indians are Hindus': RSS's 100-yr-old Paradox Revisited

  3. Why Tamil Nadu’s Self-Respect Legacy Continues to Checkmate the Rise of Hindutva Politics

  4. As Sangh Turned 100, Has Modi-Shah Turned The RSS Into Their Errand Boy?

  5. Seat-Sharing In INDIA Bloc Delayed As Lalu And Tejashwi Yadav Depart For Delhi

Entertainment News

  1. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  2. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  3. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  4. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  5. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. Ukrainian Drone Strike Hits Bashneft Refinery In Russia, Operations Continue Unaffected

  2. Hamas Announces Release Of Israeli Hostages Ahead Of Trump-Led Peace Summit In Egypt

  3. Trump Imposes Extra 100 Percent Tariff On China

  4. We Exist In Krasznahorkai’s Dystopia

  5. Pakistan Airstrikes Rock Kabul Amid Rising Tensions And Taliban Minister’s India Visit

Latest Stories

  1. Bollywood’s Unholy Capitulation To The Right Through Its Music

  2. Israel-Gaza Ceasefire: Hamas Releases 20 Israeli Hostages In First Phase Of Deal

  3. October 13, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Leo, Virgo, And Scorpio

  4. Hundreds Gather At Hostage Square Awaiting Hostage Release From Gaza

  5. Hamas Hands Over First Batch Of Hostages As Part Of Gaza Ceasefire

  6. Woody Allen Remembers Diane Keaton, Shares Fond Memories: I Made Movies For An Audience Of One

  7. Dravidian Engagement With RSS In Tamil Nadu

  8. Lord Curzon Ki Haveli Review | When Play Of Imagination Gets Sabotaged By A Choppy Script