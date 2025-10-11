Congress Condemns ‘Brutal’ Police Assault on MP Shafi Parambil, Links It to Sabarimala Controversy

Ramachandran and Raghavan both levelled similar charges against the police.



The leaders of Congress called for the police personnel engaged in the event to face consequences.



In response to the attack on Parambil, Congress and its youth wing staged rallies around the state during the day.



However, State General Education Minister V Sivankutty asserted that police beatings during protests were not unusual.



He said that over his more than 40-year political career, he had been repeatedly assaulted by police during demonstrations and had to stay in the hospital for weeks to receive treatment. "All this is nothing new," he argued.