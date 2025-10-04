Hyderabad Student Killed in US Shooting, Says BRS Leader Harish Rao

Victim identified as Pole Chandrashekar, a BDS graduate from LB Nagar who had moved to Dallas for higher studies.

Hyderabad Student Killed in US Shooting(Representational image)
  • Former minister and BRS MLA T Harish Rao said Hyderabad student Pole Chandrashekar was killed in a shooting in Dallas, US.

  • Chandrashekar had completed his BDS in India before travelling to the US for further studies.

  • Rao and other BRS leaders met the bereaved family and urged the Telangana government to facilitate the repatriation of the student’s body.

A 28-year-old Indian student, Chandrashekar Pole, working at a gas station in Dallas, Texas, was shot dead on Friday night by an unidentified gunman. This incident comes just a month after another Indian man, Chandra Mouli Nagamallaiah, was beheaded in the same city.

An Indian student from Hyderabad was killed in a shooting incident in the US, former minister and BRS MLA T Harish Rao said on Saturday.

Expressing concern over the incident, Harish Rao said he and other party leaders visited the bereaved family here and offered condolences.

In a post on X, Rao said the victim, Pole Chandrashekar had completed BDS in India before moving to Dallas for further studies.

"It is tragic that Chandra Shekar Pole, a Dalit student from L B Nagar who completed BDS and went to America (Dallas) for higher studies, died in a shooting carried out by miscreants early morning," he said.

Harish Rao, nephew of BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao, urged the Telangana government to take steps to bring back the body of the deceased student. 

