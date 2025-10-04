Hyderabad Student Killed in US Shooting, Says BRS Leader Harish Rao

Former minister and BRS MLA T Harish Rao said Hyderabad student Pole Chandrashekar was killed in a shooting in Dallas, US.
Chandrashekar had completed his BDS in India before travelling to the US for further studies.
Rao and other BRS leaders met the bereaved family and urged the Telangana government to facilitate the repatriation of the student’s body.
A 28-year-old Indian student, Chandrashekar Pole, working at a gas station in Dallas, Texas, was shot dead on Friday night by an unidentified gunman. This incident comes just a month after another Indian man, Chandra Mouli Nagamallaiah, was beheaded in the same city.
An Indian student from Hyderabad was killed in a shooting incident in the US, former minister and BRS MLA T Harish Rao said on Saturday.
Expressing concern over the incident, Harish Rao said he and other party leaders visited the bereaved family here and offered condolences.
In a post on X, Rao said the victim, Pole Chandrashekar had completed BDS in India before moving to Dallas for further studies.
"It is tragic that Chandra Shekar Pole, a Dalit student from L B Nagar who completed BDS and went to America (Dallas) for higher studies, died in a shooting carried out by miscreants early morning," he said.
Harish Rao, nephew of BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao, urged the Telangana government to take steps to bring back the body of the deceased student.