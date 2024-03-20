Elections

BJP Trying To 'Steal' A Thackeray: Uddhav On Raj Thackeray-Amit Shah Meeting

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray's swipe at the BJP came in connection with the meeting between MNS chief Raj Thackeray and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday.

Outlook Web Desk
March 20, 2024
PTI
Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray | Photo: PTI
Amid speculations over the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) supremo Raj Thackeray joining the BJP-Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) alliance ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday accused the BJP of trying to "steal" a "Thackeray" to win elections.

What did Uddhav Thackeray say?

Uddhav's swipe at the BJP came in connection with the meeting between MNS chief Raj Thackeray and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday.

While addressing a gathering in Nanded district, Uddhav also said he was not bothered if the BJP took away his estranged cousin.

"BJP knows very well that they don't get votes in the name of PM Narendra Modi in Maharashtra. People vote here in the name of (Bal) Thackeray. This realisation prompted the BJP to try to steal leaders from outside (BJP fold)," he said.

Alleging that BJP seed is "bogus", he accused the party of trying to appropriate the legacy of Bal Thackeray.

"First, they stole the photo of Bal Thackeray, but it doesn't matter. Today, they are trying to steal another Thackeray....take it, I and my people are enough," he said while concluding his two-day tour of Nanded and Hingoli districts in the Marathwada region.

"The image of Shiv Sena (undivided) was getting sullied when we were with the BJP. But since we severed ties with them, even members of Christian and Muslim communities are saying that they have no issues with our Hindutva ideology," he added.

The Raj Thackeray-Shiv Sena Relation

Owing to his differences with Uddhav, Raj Thackeray had parted ways with the Shiv Sena when it was undivided. He founded MNS in 2006. However, his MNS could not make much impact even though he is seen as a powerful orator and enjoys a certain following.

