Raj Thackeray Likely To Join BJP Camp In Maharashtra Ahead Of LS Polls

Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray is likely to join the BJP-Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde-led) alliance in the state.
The reports said Raj Thackeray is on his way to Delhi, where Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and state BJP President Chandrashekhar Bawankule are also present.
It is said that Raj Thackeray is likely to demand two Lok Sabha seats for his party—MNS.
Raj Thackeray is going to present his demand of two seats including South Mumbai and Shirdi, for his party MNS before BJP leadership in Delhi, reported India Today.
According to ANI Raj Thackeray said: “I don't know what my schedule is yet. I was just told to come to Delhi.”
Raj Thackeray is the estranged cousin of former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, who is in the opposition in Maharashtra. Raj Thackeray is the nephew of Uddhav's father Bal Thackeray, the late founder of Shiv Sena.
Uddhav Thackeray leads the other faction of the Shiv Sena. However, Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar had in January ruled that the faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was the "real Shiv Sena".
The Shiv Sena split into two factions after a rebellion led by Eknath Shinde in 2022, following which he became the Chief Minister of Maharashtra.
Currently, the ruling alliance in Maharashtra consists of BJP, NCP and Shinde-led Sena.