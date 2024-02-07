Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, BJP continues to forge crucial alliances with local parties in several states over seat-sharing, with the party in a latest move said to be reportedly in talks with the leaders from Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.
In Uttar Pradesh, the saffron party is reportedly in talks with Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader Jayant Chaudhary for a possible alliance. It is being said the BJP has offered RLD four Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh including Kairana, Baghpat, Mathura, and Amroha.
RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary reportedly also has met with a senior BJP leader in Delhi.
The move will be a major dent to Opposition bloc—INDIA considering RLD is a crucial ally of Samajwadi Party, which is already reeling under JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar’s defection.
In recent days, Jayant Chaudhary also seems to distance himself from the Opposition bloc. It was evident recently during a rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Chhaprauli, where a statue of Jayant Chaudhary’s grandfather Charan Singh, was to be unveiled.
The event was delayed, however the move is said to be related to Jayant Chaudhary joining hands with BJP. If the agreement between RLD and BJP materializes, it is expected that Prime Minister Narendra Modi could attend the rally of unveiling Jayant Chaudhary’s grandfather’s statue.
Samajwadi Party refutes reports of RLD leader Jayant Choudhary joining hands with BJP:
Samajwadi Party MP ST Hasan claimed the reports that RLD was in touch with the BJP for an alliance were false.
"These are all false reports. From what I know, we have confirmed an alliance with RLD," he told PTI.
Akhilesh Yadav's uncle Shivpal Yadav said the BJP is trying to mislead people by spreading false news.
"I know Jayant (Singh) very well. They are secular people. The BJP is only misleading the media. They (RLD) will remain in the INDIA alliance and defeat the BJP," he said.
Akhilesh Yadav's wife and Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav said: "The way BJP has been working against the farmers and the way our wrestlers have been insulted by BJP, I don't think RLD national president Jayant Chaudhary will take any step that will damage our farmers directly."
Maharashtra:
In Maharashtra, the leaders from Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) have met BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis.
MNS leaders and Maharashtra Deputy CM Fadnavis held talks with regards to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections reportedly.
It is being said that Raj Thackeray has assigned three MNS leaders Bala Nandgaonkar, Sandip Deshpande and Nitin Sardesai to hold talks with BJP regarding seat-sharing for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Apart from Lok Sabha elections, Assembly Elections are also scheduled to take place in Maharashtra this year. The state has 48 Lok Sabha seats and 288 assembly constituencies.