Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, BJP continues to forge crucial alliances with local parties in several states over seat-sharing, with the party in a latest move said to be reportedly in talks with the leaders from Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.

In Uttar Pradesh, the saffron party is reportedly in talks with Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader Jayant Chaudhary for a possible alliance. It is being said the BJP has offered RLD four Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh including Kairana, Baghpat, Mathura, and Amroha.