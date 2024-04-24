Elections

Ten Top BJP Leaders In Queue To Join TMC, Says Abhishek

While conducting a road show in a Murshidabad Lok Sabha constituency, Banerjee said the party will open its doors at the right moment and the "BJP will be wiped out of the state."

Senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday asserted ten top BJP leaders are keen on switching over to the TMC, a claim dubbed baseless by the saffron party.

"The BJP is trying to get into the game of breaking parties, but they can't win in it. They poached two of our MPs, and we replied by taking two of their MPs, Arjun Singh and Babul Supriyo. Recently, by using ED raids, they inducted Tapas Ray. At least 10 top leaders of the BJP are in the queue to join the TMC," he said.

Reacting to Banerjee's claim, BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said after the elections are over, the "TMC will disintegrate like a pack of cards."

"These are nothing but political rhetoric out of frustration of losing in West Bengal. Once the Lok Sabha polls are over, the TMC will disintegrate like a pack of cards," he said.

Former Union minister Babul Supriyo, party MP Arjun Singh and eight legislators, including national vice-president Mukul Roy, have switched to TMC since the 2021 assembly polls.

The Trinamool Congress came to power for the third consecutive term in the state in 2021 by winning 213 of the 292 assembly seats, while the BJP bagged 77.

