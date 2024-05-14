Elections

PM Modi Files Nomination From Varanasi Lok Sabha Seat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi filed his nomination from the constituency after offering prayers at the Dashashwamedh Ghat and the Kaal Bhairav temple in Varanasi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi files his nomination from Varanasi Lok Sabha seat | Photo: X/@narendramodi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday filed his nomination from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat. He was accompanied by BJP top brass including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, and other NDA leaders.

Modi filed his nomination from the constituency after offering prayers at the Dashashwamedh Ghat and the Kaal Bhairav temple in Varanasi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | - PTI
PM Modi Tells Reason Behind 400-Seat Goal: 'Don't Want Congress To Put Babri Lock...'

BY Outlook Web Desk

On the occasion, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also accompanied Modi to the district magistrate’s office in Varanasi for his nomination filing from the constituency.

Modi has remained undefeated from the constituency since 2014, when he contested Lok Sabha elections for the first time. Currently, he is eyeing a hattrick from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of giving the country's "entire wealth" to "four or five rich people" | - File Photo
PM Modi Has Given Country's 'Entire Wealth' To 'Four Or Five Rich People': Priyanka Gandhi

BY PTI

Taking to micro-blogging site—X, he said, “My relationship with my Kashi is amazing, inseparable and incomparable... all I can say is that it cannot be expressed in words!"

Earlier, on Monday Modi held a grand roadshow on the five kilometer stretch in Varanasi.

He also posted a clip from his Monday's roadshow on—X and said, "The love and blessings that my family members of Kashi showered on me during the road show has become an unforgettable moment in my life."

The voting in Varanasi will take place in the seventh phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections on June 1.

