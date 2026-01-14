Digvijaya Singh To Vacate Rajya Sabha Seat, Won’t Seek Third Term

Veteran Congress leader steps aside following appeal for Scheduled Caste representation from Madhya Pradesh.

  • Digvijaya Singh has announced he will not seek a third term in the Rajya Sabha, with his tenure ending in April 2026.

  • The decision follows a request from Madhya Pradesh Congress SC Department seeking representation for the Scheduled Caste community.

  • Singh said he is “vacating” the seat, signalling deference to the party’s social representation priorities.

Veteran Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday announced that he will not seek a third term in the Rajya Sabha, with his current six-year tenure set to expire on April 9, 2026.

Singh’s decision comes in response to a request from Madhya Pradesh Congress Scheduled Caste Department President Pradeep Ahirwar, who urged the party leadership to nominate a representative from the Scheduled Caste community for the Upper House from the State.

Ahirwar, in a letter written on January 13, said that sending an SC representative to the Rajya Sabha would reflect social balance and constitutional values, while also strengthening Dalit self-respect and political participation in Madhya Pradesh, where Scheduled Castes constitute nearly 17% of the population.

Responding to questions from reporters on the matter, Singh said, “It is not in my hands, but I would only like to say that I am vacating my seat [Rajya Sabha].” His remarks indicate his willingness to step aside in favour of broader social representation within the party.

Singh has been a Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament since 2014. He previously served two consecutive terms as Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh between 1993 and 2003. After the Congress lost power in the State in 2003, he announced a temporary withdrawal from electoral politics, returning a decade later to contest and win a Rajya Sabha seat.

In recent years, Singh has faced electoral setbacks, having lost the Lok Sabha elections in 2019 and 2024. His decision not to seek a third term marks a significant moment in the Congress party’s internal dynamics in Madhya Pradesh, particularly amid ongoing discussions on social representation and leadership transition.

