Lok Sabha Election Live: PM Modi To File His Nomination From Varanasi LS Seat Today

West Bengal Witness Isolated Violence In Fourth Phase Lok Sabha Polling
West Bengal witnessed isolated incidents of violence and scuffle between supporters of political parties in the fourth phase of polling.
Varanasi's Dashwawedh Ghat Decked Up Ahead Of PM Modi's Visit | Watch
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Dashwamedh Ghat in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi ahead of his filing of nomination papers for the elections from the Lok Sabha constituency. Modi will visit Varanasi's Dashwamedh Ghat and offer prayers. He also board the cruise ship t Dashwamedh Ghat.
Modi is the sitting MP and candidate from Varanasi. He will file his nomination for the Lok Sabha elections today.
Rahul Gandhi Invokes 100-Year-Old Ties With Rae Bareli
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has recalled the association of the Gandhi family with Rae Bareli Lok Sabha candidate constituency saying the relationship goes back to the “time of Motilal Nehru”.
He said, “My Rae Bareli family has been continuously fighting for democracy, Constitution and justice for the last 100 years. From the time of Pandit Motilal Nehru ji till today, Rae Bareli has always shown the way to the country and has made its invaluable contribution in strengthening democracy. Once again, the Rae Bareli family is ready to unite and light the torch of justice.”
Former Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi's Death Condoled
The death of former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi is being condoled among the political circles in the country with Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying his tributes to the departed BJP leader.
Sushil Kumar Modi passed away at the age of 72 on Monday. He had earlier revealed that he was suffering from cancer and would not contest the Lok Sabha election 2024 due to his health condition.
Sushil Kumar Modi's mortal remains will be brought to his residence in Patna's Rajendra Nagar today, while last rites will be performed later in the day.
PM Modi Lauds Srinagar LS Seat Voter Turnout
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has applauded the people of the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat for the "encouraging turnout" of 38 per cent, which is more than double the 14.43 percent polling in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
Taking to micro-blogging site-X, he said, "Would especially like to applaud the people of Srinagar Parliamentary Constituency for the encouraging turnout, significantly better than before. The abrogation of Article 370 has enabled the potential and aspirations of the people to find full expression. Happening at the grassroots level, it is great for the people of J&K, in particular the youth."
PM Modi To File Nomination Papers From Varanasi LS Seat Today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to file his nomination for the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat on Tuesday.
Fourth Phase Polling Concludes Amid Incidents OF Violence, EVM Malfunction
The fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 13 saw a voter turnout of 64.60 percent till 11pm in 96 constituencies spread over 10 States and union territories. Incidents of violence and Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) malfunctioning were reported from some States.