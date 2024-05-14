Elections

Lok Sabha Election Live: PM Modi To File His Nomination From Varanasi LS Seat Today

Lok Sabha Election News Updates Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to file his nomination papers from the Varanasi Lok Sabha Constituency on Tuesday. Earlier, Modi held an extravagant roadshow on a five-kilometre-stretch in Varanasi on Monday. He was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BJP state president Chaudhary Bhupendra Singh. Also, the fourth phase of polling on Monday saw incidents of violence while EVM malfunctioning was reported from some States The highest voting percentage of 76.89 was recorded in West Bengal, while Srinagar, which is witnessing the first elections after abrogation of Article 370, recorded the lowest turnout of 38 percent.