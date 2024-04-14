Opposition Terms BJP’s LS Poll Manifesto As ‘Jumla Patra’ Full Of Rhetoric

The Opposition parties on Sunday trashed BJP’s poll manifesto for Lok Sabha elections, terming it as a ‘jumla patra' which is full of rhetoric. On Sunday, BJP released its poll manifesto—‘Sankalp Patra’ at party headquarters in Delhi in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The party in its manifesto has promised special focus on the poor, youth, farmers and women. In its manifesto, BJP has also asserted that the need for a stable government with full majority was necessary when the world was passing through uncertain times.
"In the last 10 years, BJP has implemented every aspect of its manifesto as a guarantee. BJP has restored the sanctity of the manifesto," Modi said at the release of the manifesto.
Congress on BJP’s manifesto:
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge has termed BJP’s manifesto as "warranty of jumlas.
The Congress also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of not fulfilling promises made on the issue of jobs, doubling of farmers' incomes and tackling price rise and inflation, and alleged that he was now shifting the goalposts by talking about 2047 instead.
Congres chief Kharge charged that the PM Modi did not do any major work during his tenure which would have benefited the people, youth and farmers of the country.
He said the youth are protesting for jobs and prices of food items have skyrocketed due to inflation and people are troubled by it, but the manifesto has nothing to say on it.
"No accountability for old guarantees, just empty jugglery of words! 'Modi ki Guarantee' equals 'warranty of jumlas (rhetoric)," he said.
In a presser, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said in his 2014 manifesto, Modi had promised to bring back black money by forming a special task force, but electoral bonds came instead.
He also promised to strengthen law and order in the North East, but today violence is continuing in Manipur, on which PM Modi is maintaining silence, Khera claimed.
Khera also alleged that Modi promised that poverty in 100 districts will be eradicated through a special package, but the figures of the Hunger Index reveal the truth.
"The public is fed up with these promises of Narendra Modi and is extremely angry," he claimed.
"We have strong objections to the name of BJP's 'Sankalp Patra', it should be named 'Maafinama'. Modi ji should have apologised to the Dalits, farmers, youth and tribals of the country," Khera said.
Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate also said, "This is not a manifesto but a 'Jumla patra'."
"PM Modi, after 10 years of rule, has started befooling people. The claim that 25 crore people were taken out of poverty is hollow and no third party has confirmed it. The truth is that every hour two farmers and two youth are committing suicide in the country,” she said.
"In a country where there is maximum joblessness, the mention of jobs comes only twice in the BJP manifesto. There is no mention of legal guarantee to MSP in the manifesto. There is no mention of Manipur or China in the BJP's manifesto," she alleged.
"People are saying enough of your jumlas, it is time to bring another government," Shrinate added.
NCP on BJP’s poll manifesto:
In his reaction on BJP’s poll manifesto, NCP (SCP) national spokesperson Clyde Crasto on Sunday said, “Once again the BJP manifesto, like in the past, is making tall promises. They have not been able to fulfil their promises in the last 10 years of governance. Once again, tall promises have been made and it looks like they will not be able to fulfill them.”
AAP on BJP’s manifesto:
In her reaction to BJP’s poll manifesto, Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi has said, “Youths are worried because of unemployment, the price of (LPG) cylinders has risen from Rs 300 to Rs 1200, diesel price has risen from Rs 55 to Rs 90. Every family is facing difficulty in meeting expenses. ‘Jumla Patra’ that has been released by BJP today, won’t be trusted by anyone now.”
Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher on BJP manifesto:
Reacting on the BJP manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections 2024, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher has said, “We had four rounds of conversation with the Centre regarding the farmers’ protest that is going on. They agreed on a lot of things and said that what all have not been done in the last 10 years, will be done now. However, there’s no new provision in BJP’s ‘Sankalp Patra’ on MSP law, pricing of crops as per C2-50, and making farmers debt-free.”