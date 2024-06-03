Odisha Election Results 2024: Will BJP Oust Naveen Patnaik's BJD From Power? Vote Count On June 4

The fate of 147 assembly constituencies in Odisha will be decided tomorrow, June 4, as the counting of votes begins at 8 am. The elections, held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls, saw a total of 147 constituencies go to polls across four phases from May 13 to June 1.
The main contenders in the fray are the incumbent Biju Janata Dal (BJD), led by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Indian National Congress. Other key players include the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Bahujan Samaj Party.
Odisha Election Results 2024: Exit Poll Predictions
According to the India Today-Axis My India exit poll, the BJP is poised to make significant gains in Odisha, potentially securing 62 to 80 seats in the 147-seat Assembly. The BJD is predicted to win 62 to 80 seats, indicating a substantial decrease in their tally.
If these predictions hold true, it would be the first time since 2004 that the BJD does not achieve an outright majority in the state assembly.
What is the majority mark in the Odisha Assembly?
The majority mark in the Odisha Assembly, which has 147 seats, is 74.
Odisha Election Results 2024: What Happened in 2019?
In 2019, Naveen Patnaik secured a fifth consecutive term in office as the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), the political party he leads, emerged victorious in the electoral battle. The election saw intense competition with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Party Wise Performance in 2019
- BJD: 112 seats
- BJP: 23 seats
- Other parties: 2 seats
Odisha Election Results 2024: Key Candidates To Watch
- Naveen Patnaik (BJD) - Incumbent Chief Minister, contesting from Hinjili and Kantabanji constituencies
- Sidhant Mohapatra (BJP) - Former BJD leader, contesting from Digapahandi constituency
- Dilip Kumar Ray (BJP) - Former Union Minister, contesting from Rourkela Assembly segment
- Saptagiri Shankar Ulaka (Congress) - Contesting from Bhubaneswar Central constituency
- Anjani Soren (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha) - Contesting from Mayurbhanj constituency
Odisha Election Results 2024: Where To Watch Vote Counting
- Official Election Commission of India (ECI) website will display counting trends and results:
- Results will also be available on the Voter Helpline App for both iOS and Android devices.
- Counting begins at 8 am on June 4
- Results will be declared on the same day