Nuapada Bypoll: Late MLA's Wife Accuses BJD Of 'Neglect and Betrayal'

The controversy stems from Patnaik's speech in Komna, where he accused BJP of "vote chori" and "candidate chori" after inducting Jay, son of four-time MLA Rajendra Dholakia

BJD President and former Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik
BJD President and former Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik | Photo: PTI
  • Kalpana Dholakia, wife of late BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia, lashed out at BJD for Naveen Patnaik's 'candidate chori' jibe, alleging the party neglected her husband during his illness and used his photos for political gain.

  • BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty rejected claims, stating Naveen Patnaik inquired about Dholakia's health despite his own illness; accused Jay Dholakia of claiming Patnaik's blessings before switching to BJP.

  • Triggered by Rajendra's death ; BJP fields son Jay Dholakia, BJD nominates Snehangini Chhuria, Congress Ghasiram Majhi; voting on Nov 11.

BJD president Naveen Patnaik’s ‘candidate chori’ and ‘betrayal’ jibe targeting the ruling BJP during the election campaign in the Nuapada bypoll snowballed into a major row on Tuesday with late MLA Rajendra Dholakia’s wife Kalpana lashing out at the opposition party and accusing it of ignoring her husband during his illness.

In a video message, Kalpana expressed anguish: "The BJD neglected Rajendra despite his 24 years of dedication. They failed to respect him in his final days, breaking his heart. Using his image for propaganda after his death is morally wrong." She asserted the family's right over his legacy and defended son Jay's BJP switch as inspired by PM Modi's development vision, not personal gain.

BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty refuted the allegations at a press meet: "Naveen Patnaik, despite his own illness during Rajendra Dholakia’s hospitalisation, was all along enquiring about his health. It is wrong to say that the BJD did not stand by its MLA." Mohanty added that Jay Dholakia had claimed Patnaik's blessings before joining BJP, turning the 'betrayal' charge back on him.

The controversy stems from Patnaik's speech in Komna, where he accused BJP of "vote chori" and "candidate chori" after inducting Jay, son of four-time MLA Rajendra Dholakia (died Sep 8, necessitating the bypoll). Patnaik urged voters to press BJD's conch symbol on Nov 11 to reply to the "betrayal."

The triangular contest pits BJP's Jay Dholakia against BJD's women's wing president Snehangini Chhuria and Congress's Ghasiram Majhi, runner-up in 2024. BJD general secretary Lekhashree Samantsinghar called Jay's remarks "unfortunate and devoid of truth."

