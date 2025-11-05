Nuapada Bypoll: Late MLA's Wife Accuses BJD Of 'Neglect and Betrayal'

BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty refuted the allegations at a press meet: "Naveen Patnaik, despite his own illness during Rajendra Dholakia’s hospitalisation, was all along enquiring about his health. It is wrong to say that the BJD did not stand by its MLA." Mohanty added that Jay Dholakia had claimed Patnaik's blessings before joining BJP, turning the 'betrayal' charge back on him.