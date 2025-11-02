Mokama Murder: Election Commission Transfers Patna SP (Rural), Orders Action Against Three Officers

Patna: DM Thiyagarajan S.M. (left) and SSP Kartikeya K. Sharma during a press conference after Mokama JD(U) candidate Anant Kumar Singh was arrested along with two associates, Manikant Thakur and Ranjit Ram.

