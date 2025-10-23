Modi Criticises Opposition, Urges BJP Workers to Mobilise Ahead of Bihar Polls

Prime Minister highlights “jungle raj” period, calls on youth to engage voters as Tejashwi Yadav named opposition CM candidate.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Modi urged BJP workers to ensure that elderly residents educate young people about the alleged atrocities during the “jungle raj”, a period under RJD chief Lalu Prasad. Photo: PTI; Representative image
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Modi criticises opposition and warns voters will not forget Bihar’s “jungle raj.”

  • BJP workers urged to educate youth and women on government schemes ahead of polls.

  • Bihar Assembly elections set for November 6 and 11, with counting on November 14.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday criticised the opposition in Bihar, saying the state’s “jungle raj” will be remembered for another 100 years and that voters will not forgive the alliance for past misdeeds, PTI reported.

Speaking at the “Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot: Yuva Samvaad” event via audio-conferencing, Modi referred to the recently declared Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav as the chief ministerial candidate of the opposition-led Grand Alliance. He described the RJD-Congress coalition as a “lathbandhan” (a coalition of criminals), noting that several leaders from Delhi and Bihar are out on bail.

Modi urged BJP workers to ensure that elderly residents educate young people about the alleged atrocities during the “jungle raj”, a period under RJD chief Lalu Prasad. “I would tell all the youngsters in Bihar to gather people at every booth and have the elderly tell everyone about the old stories from the jungle raj,” he said, PTI reported.

Highlighting development under the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Modi said: “In Bihar, work is happening in every sector. Hospitals are being built, good schools are being established, and new railway routes are being developed. A major reason for this is that there is a stable government in the country and in Bihar. When there is stability, development accelerates.”

Related Content
Related Content

He added that young voters will play a key role in shaping the state’s future. Modi appealed to them to visit households and encourage people to exercise their franchise. He also called on BJP workers to identify women who have not yet benefitted from the Chief Minister Mahila Rozgar Yojana and assure them of inclusion.

Modi said the NDA government has worked to eradicate Naxalism and Maoist terrorism in Bihar, and stressed the need to develop technology and start-up hubs in the state to prevent outward migration. “Nitishji and the NDA worked hard to bring Bihar out of the jungle raj and establish the rule of law,” he said, adding that Biharis now take pride in their identity.

He urged BJP workers to remain engaged with voters for the next 20 days and connect with first-time voters, PTI reported.

Bihar will go to polls in two phases on November 6 and 11, with counting scheduled for November 14. On Thursday, the opposition bloc declared Tejashwi Yadav as its chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming polls.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Rain Halts Play After IND-W Smash 340/3 In 49 Overs

  2. India Vs Australia 2nd ODI: Rohit’s Heroics In Vain As Aussies Seal Two-Wicket Win

  3. Smriti Mandhana Hits 14th ODI Ton In Record Partnership With Pratika Rawal

  4. World Test Championship 2025-27 Updated Standings After PAK Vs RSA 2nd Test

  5. India Vs Australia 2nd ODI: Rohit Sharma Goes Past Sourav Ganguly To Become IND's Third-Highest Run-Getter

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  2. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  3. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

Badminton News

  1. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  2. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  3. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Adhocism at the Helm: How Himachal’s Top Bureaucracy Slipped into A Governance Experiment

  2. The Great Nicobar Catastrophe

  3. In Rare Form, J&K Political Parties Are In Consensus On Residency Period For Non-Locals 

  4. Court Bars Unauthorised Use of Actor Chiranjeevi’s Name, Image, and Voice

  5. Are Young Indians Spending More: India’s Credit Card Outstandings Soar 84,000% In A Decade

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  2. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  3. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  4. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

  5. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

World News

  1. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  2. Narendra Modi Congratulates Sanae Takaichi On Becoming Japan’s Prime Minister

  3. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

  4. Trump Brokers Fragile Gaza Peace As Netanyahu Hesitates On Commitment

  5. Hindi Scholar Francesca Orsini Denied Entry into India Despite Valid Visa

Latest Stories

  1. DIFF 2025: Homebound To Songs Of Forgotten Trees – Here's The Full Lineup Of Dharamshala International Film Festival

  2. Yogi Adityanath Warns Against Halal Products; Congress Criticises Remarks Ahead Of Bihar Polls

  3. Bill Gates Says 'Jai Shree Krishna' As He Greets Smriti Irani's Tulsi In Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Promo–Watch

  4. Fact Check: No, Iran Has Not Repealed Its Hijab Ban

  5. AQI in Punjab & Haryana: Air Quality Deteriorates Post-Diwali Despite Lowest Farm Fire Count

  6. 3 Security Personnel, 11 Insurgents Killed In Separate Clashes In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  7. India Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Rain Halts Play After IND-W Smash 340/3 In 49 Overs

  8. Prabhas-Hanu Raghavapudi's Film Is Titled Fauzi; See First-Look Title Poster