Modi Criticises Opposition, Urges BJP Workers to Mobilise Ahead of Bihar Polls

Modi criticises opposition and warns voters will not forget Bihar’s “jungle raj.”
BJP workers urged to educate youth and women on government schemes ahead of polls.
Bihar Assembly elections set for November 6 and 11, with counting on November 14.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday criticised the opposition in Bihar, saying the state’s “jungle raj” will be remembered for another 100 years and that voters will not forgive the alliance for past misdeeds, PTI reported.
Speaking at the “Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot: Yuva Samvaad” event via audio-conferencing, Modi referred to the recently declared Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav as the chief ministerial candidate of the opposition-led Grand Alliance. He described the RJD-Congress coalition as a “lathbandhan” (a coalition of criminals), noting that several leaders from Delhi and Bihar are out on bail.
Modi urged BJP workers to ensure that elderly residents educate young people about the alleged atrocities during the “jungle raj”, a period under RJD chief Lalu Prasad. “I would tell all the youngsters in Bihar to gather people at every booth and have the elderly tell everyone about the old stories from the jungle raj,” he said, PTI reported.
Highlighting development under the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Modi said: “In Bihar, work is happening in every sector. Hospitals are being built, good schools are being established, and new railway routes are being developed. A major reason for this is that there is a stable government in the country and in Bihar. When there is stability, development accelerates.”
He added that young voters will play a key role in shaping the state’s future. Modi appealed to them to visit households and encourage people to exercise their franchise. He also called on BJP workers to identify women who have not yet benefitted from the Chief Minister Mahila Rozgar Yojana and assure them of inclusion.
Modi said the NDA government has worked to eradicate Naxalism and Maoist terrorism in Bihar, and stressed the need to develop technology and start-up hubs in the state to prevent outward migration. “Nitishji and the NDA worked hard to bring Bihar out of the jungle raj and establish the rule of law,” he said, adding that Biharis now take pride in their identity.
He urged BJP workers to remain engaged with voters for the next 20 days and connect with first-time voters, PTI reported.
Bihar will go to polls in two phases on November 6 and 11, with counting scheduled for November 14. On Thursday, the opposition bloc declared Tejashwi Yadav as its chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming polls.