The schedule for the Lok Sabha and state Assembly elections will be announced on Saturday, March 16 by the Election Commission of India (EC) in a press conference. Apart from Lok Sabha, elections are due in four states - Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Odisha - in April/May this year.
The press conference by the Election Commission will be held at 3 pm on Saturday, March 16, the poll body said.
The press briefing will be live-streamed on the social media platforms of the ECI.
The ruling BJP-led NDA alliance is pitched against the newly formed opposition bloc of INDIA alliance.
2019 Lok Sabha Elections
In the 2019 General Elections, the BJP-led NDA emerged victorious, securing 353 out of 543 seats. The Indian National Congress (INC) saw a marginal increase in seats but fell short of claiming the leader of the opposition status.
In 2019, the Lok Sabha election schedule was announced on March 10. Polling was done in seven phases between April 11 and May 19 while the counting of votes took place on May 23.
The term of the present Lok Sabha ends on June 16 and a new House has to be constituted before that.
Lok Sabha Seats
Even before the schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 are out, political developments have been already taking place back-to-back in the run up to the same, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government targeting a 400-mark this time and the Opposition bloc 'INDIA' hoping to stay together to take on the saffron party.
The entire country has been divided into 543 Parliamentary Constituencies, each one of which elects one member. The members of the Lok Sabha are elected directly by the eligible voters during the Lok Sabha elections which take place every five years. Full List Of State-Wise Lok Sabha Seats Here
The President of India can nominate a maximum of two members as representatives of the Anglo-Indian community. Some seats are reserved in Lok Sabha for the members of the Schedule Castes and Scheduled Tribes.