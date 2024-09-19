Elections

'J&K Youth Becoming Empowered Under Modi Govt', Says PM In Srinagar, Vows To Fulfil Statehood Promise

Addressing an election rally in support of BJP candidates at the Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium in Srinagar, Modi said the BJP will fulfil its promise of restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood.

PM Narendra Modi srinagar rally
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to supporters during a public meeting ahead of the second phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, in Srinagar, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. Photo: PTI
info_icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the youth of Jammu and Kashmir have found confidence in democracy again and are feeling that their vote can bring change, which is the first step towards their empowerment.

"The youth of my Jammu and Kashmir is no more helpless. He is becoming empowered under the Modi government. I am happy that the J-K BJP has also made huge announcements for the employment of youth. Be it their skill development or providing jobs without manipulation, the BJP will do all these," he said.

Attacking the Congress, National Conference, and PDP, Modi said these three parties and families have "trampled" democracy and 'Kashmiryat' for their own benefits.

"Do you remember what they did in the 1980s? They treated Jammu and Kashmir's politics as their own fiefdom. They did not want anyone except their families to come forward? Otherwise, why did they stop the Panchayat, DDC and BDC elections?

"They knew it would bring new faces who would challenge their family rule. What was the damage as a result of their selfishness? The youth kept losing faith in democracy. They felt whether they vote or not, only these three families will come to power," he said.

The PM said the situation in Jammu and Kashmir has vastly changed over the last five years which has restored the confidence of youth in a democratic process.

"Remember the conditions in which elections were held earlier. The campaigns would stop by 6 pm. Door-to-door campaigns were impossible. The Congress, NC and PDP -- these three families were happy with it. These people used to make merry by snatching your rights," he said.

"Today, the campaign happens late in the night. Now, the people are celebrating democracy. Youth have found confidence in democracy again, they feel their vote, their democratic right, can bring change. This hope is the first step towards empowerment," he added.

