Jammu Kashmir Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE: BJP, NC Ahead In Two-Two Seats

Jammu and all segments of Jammu & Kashmir are among the Lok Sabha seats in focus as counting of votes takes place

Mehbooba Mufti
Counting of votes for Jammu & Kashmir's LoK Sabha constituencies is taking place today along with the seats of the rest of the states and Union Territories in the country that went to polls in the seven-phased general elections 2024.

The counting of votes for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections is underway. - PTI
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: NDA 300-Plus, INDIA Over 200 In Latest Trends; PM Modi Leads In Varanasi

BY Asmita Ravi Shankar

Jammu Kashmir Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE

Baramulla Lok Sabha Election Result

Early trends shortly

Srinagar Lok Sabha Election Result

Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi of NC leading.

Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha Election Result

Mian Altaf Ahmad of National Conference leading in Anantnag-Rajouri

Udhampur Lok Sabha Election Result

Jitendra Singh of BJP ahead in Udhampur.

Jammu Lok Sabha Election Result

BJP's Jugal Kishore ahead in Jammu.

Here's all you need to know about Jammu & Kashmir Lok Sabha seats.

Baramulla Lok Sabha Constituency

Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency is currently represented by Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Party's (JKNC) Mohammad Akbar Lone. Voting for the Baramulla parliamentary Constituency took place on May 20, the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024. In Lok Sabha Elections 2024, the JKNC fielded Omar Abdullah and JKPC named Sajjad Gani Lone from the Baramulla Constituency.

Srinagar Lok Sabha Constituency

Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency is currently represented by Jammu and Kashmir National Conference party's (JKNC) Farooq Abdullah. Voting for the Srinagar parliamentary Constituency took place on May 13, the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024. In Lok Sabha Elections 2024, the JKNC fielded Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi and JKPDP named Waheed Para.

Anantnag Lok Sabha Constituency

Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha Constituency is currently represented by an Independent Party's Mirza Sajad Hussain Beigh. Voting for Anantnag-Rajouri parliamentary constituency, which was earlier scheduled to be held on May 7, took place on May 25, the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024. In Lok Sabha elections 2024, the JKNC fielded Mian Altaf Larvi and JKPDP named Mehbooba Mufti.

Udhampur Lok Sabha Constituency

Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency is currently represented by Bharatiya Janta Party's Jitendra Singh, who is also the minister of Ministry of Science and Technology. Voting for the Udhampur parliamentary Constituency took place on April 19, the first phase of Lok Sabha election 2024. In Lok Sabha elections 2024, the BJP again fielded Jitendra Singh, and the Congress named Chaudhary Lal Singh.

Jammu Lok Sabha Constituency

Jammu Lok Sabha constituency is currently represented by Bharatiya Janta Party's Jugal Kishore Sharma. Voting for Jammu parliamentary constituency took place on April 26, the second phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024. In Lok Sabha elections 2024, BJP again fielded Jugal Kishore Sharma whereas the Congress named Raman Bhalla and the BSP has put out Jagdish Raj.

