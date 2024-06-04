Jammu Kashmir Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE: BJP, NC Ahead In Two-Two Seats

Udhampur Lok Sabha Constituency

Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency is currently represented by Bharatiya Janta Party's Jitendra Singh, who is also the minister of Ministry of Science and Technology. Voting for the Udhampur parliamentary Constituency took place on April 19, the first phase of Lok Sabha election 2024. In Lok Sabha elections 2024, the BJP again fielded Jitendra Singh, and the Congress named Chaudhary Lal Singh.