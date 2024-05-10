Elections

Jammu & Kashmir Lok Sabha Election: Colour-Coordinated Theme-Based Polling Booths Set Up In Srinagar

Eight polling booths have also been set up to go with its theme of environmental sustainability.

Advertisement

Getty Images
poll authorities in Srinagar district have prepared 32 theme-based polling booths Photo: Getty Images
info_icon

To create a “festival-like environment” on the day of voting, poll authorities in Srinagar district have prepared 32 theme-based polling booths that are colour-coordinated as per its message.

Polling booths in pink, red, blue have been prepared as per their theme i.e women voters, PwD voters and young voters. Eight polling booths have also been set up to go with its theme of environmental sustainability.

Srinagar will vote to elect its Lok Sabha MP in the fourth phase on May 13.

The 32 polling stations will have vibrant and colourful message boards, so that voters experience a festival-like environment, besides promoting participatory and inclusive voting in Srinagar, said Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat, District Election Officer (DEO), Srinagar.

Advertisement

"...the District Election Office, Srinagar has made polling stations colourfully vibrant, conveying special messages regarding women, persons with disabilities, (PwD) and the youth, besides (making) environmentally-viable and sustainable polling stations," he said.

Bhat, who is also the Returning Officer of Srinagar parliamentary constituency, said that eight pink polling stations have been established for women in different areas of Srinagar – from Hazratbal, Anchar to Central Shalteng.

He said these polling stations would be managed by an all-women staff, comprising booth-level officers, presiding and polling officers, police and security forces.

The polling stations have the women-centric theme to drive home the point that women are capable of discharging duties in any sphere of life, Bhat said.

Advertisement

Bhat said eight red polling stations have been set up for persons with disabilities which will be staffed by PwDs.

"These polling stations have been equipped with wheelchairs, ramps, braille script and other features to infuse confidence into differently-abled to make voting process a smooth activity for them.

"...the idea is to instill confidence among the section and encourage them to vote wherever they are besides increasing sensitisation about their issues," the DEO said.

Additionally, more than 40 per cent of PwDs have already been given the opportunity to cast votes under ECI's initiative ‘Vote from Home’, he said.

The three-day campaign for home voting which was flagged on May 7 by the DEO concluded Thursday.

Eight polling stations have been painted blue across Srinagar district for the youth.

"To foster the cause of environmental sustainability, eight polling stations have been coloured green while plantation activity shall be carried out on the polling day by the first voter," he said adding that the polling stations will be plastic-free.

Nearly 17.50 lakh people are going to decide the fate of the 24 candidates in the fray for the Lok Sabha polls in Srinagar on May 13.

Among these, over two lakh are the first-time voters, who are in the age group of 18-20.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Excise Policy: HC Seeks ED's Stand On BRS Leader K Kavitha's Bail Plea
  2. EAC-PM Report On Muslim Population In India Misinterpreted: Population Foundation Of India
  3. Us vs Them
  4. India's Strides In Research On Arctic, Antarctica And Himalayas May Soon Be Part Of NCERT Textbooks
  5. Narendra Dabholkar Murder Case: 3 Acquitted, 2 Convicted And Sentenced To Life Imprisonment By Pune Court
Entertainment News
  1. Andy Serkis To Star In And Direct New 'Lord Of The Rings' Movie For Warner Bros
  2. Lee Min-ho Marks 18 Years Of Acting Debut, Expresses Gratitude To Fans For Their 'Unwavering Support And Love'
  3. John Malkovich, Ralph Ineson Join Cast Of 'The Fantastic Four'
  4. Does Sanjay Leela Bhansali Throw Phones On Sets In Anger? Here's What Sonakshi Sinha Has To Say
  5. Neha Dhupia Pens Anniversary Note For Angad Bedi: ‘Would Do It Over And Over Again With You’
Sports News
  1. Hossler, Macintyre Share 1st-Round Lead In Inaugural Myrtle Beach Classic
  2. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Nelly Korda Chases Record Sixth LPGA Tour Title At Cognizant Founders Cup
  3. NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Mavericks Win To Even Series At 1 Game
  4. Giro D'Italia, Stage 6: Pelayo Sanchez Wins; Tadej Pogacar Retains Overall Lead - In Pics
  5. IPL 2024: 'Vintage Virat Kohli' Revives RCB's Playoff Hopes, Cameron Green Applauds The Star
World News
  1. A West Bank Village Feels Helpless After Israeli Settlers Attack With Fire And Bullets
  2. Senegal: 10 Injured As Boeing Plane Carrying 85 People Catches Fire And Skids Off Runway
  3. Gaza War: Israeli Military Says It Has Weapons It Needs For Rafah Ground Operation
  4. US Dismisses Russian Allegations Of Interference In Indian Elections
  5. 4 Killed In Yet Another Wrong-Way Highway Crash In Connecticut
Latest Stories
  1. 2024 Peabody Award: 'The Bear', 'The Last Of Us', 'Reality', '20 Days In Mariupol' Among This Year's Winners
  2. Sharmin Segal On Criticism For Her Performance In ‘Heeramandi’: I Am A Realist, People Will Say What They Have To Say
  3. Is Abdu Rozik's Wedding Announcement A Prank? Here's What His BFF Shiv Thakare Has To Say
  4. Japan Vs Mongolia Live Streaming, 5th T20I: When, Where To Watch Match On TV And Online
  5. Abdu Rozik Set To Tie The Knot In July? Here's What The 'Bigg Boss 16' Fame Has To Say
  6. Pakistan Women's Tour Of England 2024: Live Streaming, Schedule, Squads And More
  7. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Nelly Korda Chases Record Sixth LPGA Tour Title At Cognizant Founders Cup
  8. Lok Sabha Election LIVE: Congress Conspiring To Eliminate Hindu Faith In India, Says PM Modi