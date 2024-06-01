Elections

INDIA Bloc Leaders To Meet Today Ahead Of Election Results; Mamata, Mufti, Stalin To Skip

PTI
INDIA Bloc Meeting | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Right before the beginning of the countdown of the much-awaited results of the Lok Sabha elections, the opposition-led Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc is scheduled to convene today at Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge's residence in New Delhi. As per reports, the meeting has been called to discuss the future course of action following the results of the Lok Sabha polls

Who will be attending the meeting?

It has been reported that the meeting will be attended by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, AAP MP Sanjay Singh, and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, will be attending the meeting.

Who will skip?

Owing to the ongoing seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha elections in state today and Cyclone Remal, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee would be skipping the meeting.

"The India bloc had earlier said they would hold a meeting on June 1. I told them I couldn't go as we will still have polls here, like in a few other states. How could I go with cyclones and relief centres on one side and elections on the other?", Banerjee said.

Besides Mamata, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti will also skip the meeting, according to PTI. However, DMK's parliamentary party leader, T.R. Baalu will be attending the meeting in place of Stalin.

