Elections

How Much And On What Can Candidates Spend In The 2024 Lok Sabha Elections?

Candidates are required to report their spending to the Election Commission within 30 days after the election

Advertisement

O
Outlook Web Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Getty%20Images
Chief Minister of West Bengal and All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) Chairperson Mamata Banerjee along with 42 Lok Sabha candidates Photo: Getty Images
info_icon

With the Lok Sabha polls just weeks away, political candidates will have to ensure they adhere to the poll-related spending limit set by the Election Commission of India. The limit which stands at Rs 95 lakh for Lok Sabha constituencies was enhanced from its 2019 ceiling of Rs 70 Lakh following a committee’s recommendations. 

The spending limit is lower for smaller states and Union Territories, for example – Rs 75 Lakh in Arunachal Pradesh, Goa and Sikkim and in Union territories, the expenditure ceiling ranges from Rs 75 lakh to Rs 95 lakh per candidate, depending on the region. For Assembly elections it is Rs 40 lakh.

Advertisement

Narendra Modi along with Nitish Kumar during the inauguration and foundation laying ceremony of various development projects on March 2, 2024 in Aurangabad, India (representative image) - Getty Images
As Lok Sabha Elections Near, A Recap Of Key Political Developments This Poll Season

BY Zaina Azhar Sayeda

Why Is There A Spending Limit?

The expenditure limit is the maximum amount a candidate can legally spend on election campaigning, which includes things like public meetings, rallies, advertisements, posters, and vehicles. Candidates must report their spending to the Election Commission within 30 days after the election, while political parties must do so within 90 days.

The limit set by the Election Commission is to control spending, as a lot of money is often spent unlawfully in elections. If a candidate spends more than the limit or reports incorrect spending, they can be disqualified for up to three years under the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

Advertisement

The spending cap aims to create a fair competition among political parties, especially those with fewer resources. 

TN CM Mk Stalin met Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan - null
Elections 2024 Live: MK Stalin Meets Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan; Nitin Gadkari Holds Roadshow In Nagpur

BY Outlook Web Desk

Revisions To The Spending Cap

In 2020, the Election Commission of India (ECI) set up a committee comprising Harish Kumar, Umesh Sinha, and Chandra Bhushan Kumar to study the election spending limit for candidates in Lok Sabha and assembly polls. The committee examined the need to revise the expenditure limit due to the increase in the number of electors and the rise in the Cost Inflation Index. The committee invited suggestions from political parties, Chief Electoral Officers, and Election Observers.

The committee found that since 2014, there had been a significant increase in the number of voters and the Cost Inflation Index. The number of voters went up from 834 million to 936 million between 2014 and 2021, an increase of about 12 per cent. While the Cost Inflation Index rose by about 32 per cent. Based on these findings the committee recommended an increase in spending.

For Lok Sabha constituencies, the cap was increased to Rs 95 Lakh and Assembly Seats to Rs 40 Lakh.

Over the years the spending cap has been subject to multiple revisions. During the time of the first general elections in 1951-52, the limit was set at Rs 25,000 per candidate and it remained at that for about two decades. It was revised for the first time in 1971 and brought up to Rs 35,000. In 1980, it saw a major jump when it was increased to Rs 1 Lakh.

Advertisement

The poll-expenditure limit for candidates continued to see a rise as years passed and in 2014 it was at Rs 70 lakh which was then increased to Rs 95 Lakh, the current cap.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. A Political Timeline of Shiv Sena: Tracing The Rise, Reign And Rupture
  2. Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Wife Aaliya Confirms Reconciliation With The Actor: No Option, Have Completely Surrendered
  3. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad Win A Run-Fest
  4. Lights, Camera, Politics: 5 Must-Watch Political Dramas That Should Be On Your Watchlist
  5. SRH Vs MI, IPL 2024: All The Broken Records From 'Insane' Run-Fest In Hyderabad
  6. Nationalist Congress Party: Power Of The Pawars
  7. Sports World: PV Sindhu Reaches Madrid Spain Masters Quarters - As It Happened
  8. Arvind Kejriwal ED Arrest: Delhi CM's Custody Extended Until April 1; 'Not Keeping Well, He Is Harassed A Lot' Claims Wife Sunita