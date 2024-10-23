Full List: NCP Candidates Contest Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024

The Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) released its first list of candidates for the Maharashtra Assembly elections, fielding the Deputy Chief Minister from Baramati constituency.
The 288-member Maharashtra Assembly will go to polls on November 20, and the counting of votes will take place on November 23.
NCP's allies, the Bharatiya Janata Party and Shiv Sena have also announced their first set of candidates. The three parties are part of the current ruling alliance in the state -- Mahayuti.
Full List Of NCP Candidates For Maharashtra Polls
(This list will be updated as and when more candidates are announced)
Constituency - Candidate
Baramati - Ajit Pawar
Yevla - Chhagan Bhujbal
Ambegaon - Dilip Walse Patil
Kagal - Hasan Mushrif
Parli - Dhananjay Munde
Dindori - Narhari Zirwal
Aheri - Dharmarao Baba Atram
Shrivardhan - Aditi Tatkre
Amalner - Anil Bhaidas Patil
Udgir - Sanjay Bansode
Arjuni-Morgaon - Rajkumar Badole
Majalgaon - Prakashdada Solanke
Wai - Makrand Patil
Sinnar - Manikrao Kokate
Khed Alandi - Dilip Mohite
Ahmednagar City - Sangram Jagtap
Indapur - Dattatray Bharne
Ahmedpur - Babasaheb Patil
Shahapur - Daulat Daroda
Pimpri - Anna Bansode
Kalwan - Nitin Pawar
Kopargaon - Ashutosh Kale
Akole - Kiran Lahamate
Basmath - Chandrakanth Urf Raju Nawghare
Chiplun - Shekhar Nikam
Maval - Sunil Shelke
Junnar - Atul Benke
Mohol - Yashwant Vitthal Mane
Hadapsar - Chetan Tupe
Devlali - Saroj Ahire
Chandgad - Rajesh Patil
Igatpuri - Hiraman Khoskar
Tumsar - Raju Karemore
Pusad - Indranil Naik
Amravati - Sulbha Khodke
Navapur - Bharat Gavit
Pathri - Nirmala Uttamrao Vitekar
Mumbra-Kalwa - Najeeb Mulla