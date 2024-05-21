Elections

ECI Bars BJP’s Abhijit Gangopadhyay From Campaigning, 4th Politician To Be Censured In Ongoing LS Polls

BJP leader Abhijit Gangopadhyay Gangopadhyay has become the fourth politician in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections to have been served a notice for undignified remarks against women.

PTI
BJP Leader Abhijit Gangopadhyay | Photo: PTI
info_icon

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday barred former Calcutta High Court judge and BJP's candidate from Tamluk Lok Sabha constituency Abhijit Gangopadhyay from campaigning for 24 hours. EC has taken action against Gangopadhyay for his derogatory remarks against West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee.

BJP leader Gangopadhyay has been barred from campaigning from 5pm today (May 21st).

The ECI has also issued strict warning to Gangopadhyay to be careful in his speeches during the Model Code of Conduct.

The action from ECI against Gangopadhyay comes just a day after the former Calcutta High Court judge sent his reply to the show-cause notice issued by the commission.

The poll panel acted on a complaint by the TMC against Gangopadhyay for his remarks against Banerjee while addressing a public meeting held on May 15 in Haldia.

Calcutta HC released from its list a petition by former Judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay | - PTI
Cal HC Bench Releases From List Ex-Judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay's Petition On Police Overaction

BY PTI

The BJP has fielded Gangopadhyay from the Tamluk seat in West Bengal where voting will be held on May 25.

In its notice, the commission has said Gangopadhyay's comment has been found to be "beyond dignity in every sense of term" and "in bad taste", and prima facie violative of the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct and its advisory to political parties.

Gangopadhyay has become the fourth politician in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections to have been served a notice for undignified remarks against women.

Earlier, BJP's senior leader Dilip Ghosh and Congress' Supriya Shrinate were censured by the poll body after being served notices for their remarks against Mamata Banerjee and Kangana Ranaut respectively.

