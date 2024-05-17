The Election Commission on Friday issued a show-cause notice to former high court judge and BJP Lok Sabha candidate Abhijit Gangopadhyay for his "improper, injudicious and undignified" remarks against Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
The EC in its notice noted that Gangopadhyay's comment has been found to be "improper, injudicious, beyond dignity in every sense of term, in bad taste" and prima facie violative of the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct and its advisory to political parties.
The EC has sought a response by 5 PM of May 20.
The poll panel acted on a complaint by the Trinamool Congress against Gangopadhyay for his remarks against Banerjee while addressing a public meeting held on May 15 in Haldia.
The BJP has fielded Gangopadhyay from Tamluk seat in West Bengal where voting will be held on May 25.
TMC Lodges Complaint Against Abhijit Gangopadhyay
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against BJP candidate for Tamluk Lok Sabha constituency Abhijit Gangopadhyay, alleging that he made "sexist" remarks against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at a public rally.
TMC leader and West Bengal minister Shashi Panja said the party will also take legal action against Gangopadhyay, a former judge of Calcutta High Court.
In a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal, TMC leader Derek O’Brien said, "In the said speech, Gangopadhyay has made certain highly offensive utterances, being: 'Mamata Banerjee, how much are you being sold for? Your rate is 10 lakhs, why? Because you're getting your make-up done by Keya Seth? Mamata Banerjee, is she even a woman? I keep wondering sometimes."
"This clearly shows the misogynist conduct of the BJP candidate. It is unfortunate that having being held a prominent position in the judiciary, he has chosen to attack on the dignity of women, especially one who is holding a position of power," the letter stated.
The TMC demanded that the office of the CEO should issue orders to initiate criminal proceedings against Gangopadhay and impose a complete ban on him from attending any public meetings, processions or rallies, besides restraining him and other BJP candidates from making any personal or disgraceful remarks.
Abhijit Gangopadhya's Comment Against Mamata Banerjee
A purported video in which Tamluk BJP candidate and former Calcutta High Court judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay was heard wondering about "the amount at which Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is getting sold," triggered a row with the TMC labeling it as BJP's guarantee of disrespecting women, while the saffron party raised doubts about the clip's authenticity.
Responding to the TMC's assertion, the BJP claimed it was a "fake video".
"We don't agree with the existence of any such videos. This is a ploy by the TMC to release fake videos and malign the BJP. But that won't make any difference in the elections," BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said.
