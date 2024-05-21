Elections

BJP's Abhijit Gangopadhyay Sends Reply To EC Show-Cause Notice Over 'Undignified' Remark On Mamata

The poll panel acted on a complaint by the Trinamool Congress against Gangopadhyay for his remarks against Banerjee while addressing a public meeting held on May 15 in Haldia.

PTI
Abhijit Gangopadhyay sends his reply to the show-cause notice issued by the EC Photo: PTI
info_icon

Former Calcutta High Court judge and BJP's candidate Abhijit Gangopadhyay on Monday sent his reply to the show-cause notice issued by the EC for his "undignified" remark against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The poll panel acted on a complaint by the Trinamool Congress against Gangopadhyay for his remarks against Banerjee while addressing a public meeting held on May 15 in Haldia.

"We have received his (Gangopadhyay's) reply today and forwarded it to the Delhi office," the official told PTI.

The Election Commission had sought a response from Gangopadhyay by 5 PM on May 20.

Senior officials of the Election Commission would take a call after going through the former judge's reply to the show-cause notice, he said.

The BJP has fielded Gangopadhyay from the Tamluk seat in West Bengal where voting will be held on May 25.

In its notice, the EC said Gangopadhyay's comment has been found to be "beyond dignity in every sense of term" and "in bad taste", and prima facie violative of the provisions of the Model Code of Conduct and its advisory to political parties.

Gangopadhyay was the fourth politician in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections to have been served a notice for undignified remarks against women.

BJP's senior leader Dilip Ghosh and Congress' Supriya Shrinate were censured by the poll body after being served notices for their remarks against Mamata Banerjee and Kangana Ranaut respectively.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Calcutta HC Judge Chitta Ranjan Dash Reveals He Is 'Ready To Go Back To RSS' After Retirement
  2. Shadow Boxing: BJP And BJD's Power Play In Odisha
  3. 15 Cases Lodged For Illegal Hoardings In Maharashtra's Latur; 2 Billboards, 15 Banners Removed
  4. Elections In Kashmir Bring In A Sea Of Emotions
  5. Pune Car Accident: Police Arrest Father Of Teenage Driver After Porsche Crash Kills 2
Entertainment News
  1. Mohanlal Turns 64: Mammootty And Prithviraj Sukumaran Extend Heartfelt Birthday Wishes To The Superstar
  2. Cannes 2024: Nancy Tyagi Turns Heads In A DIY Sequined Saree For Her Second Look, Sonam Kapoor Labels It 'Best Outfit'
  3. Priyanka Chopra Dons New Haircut, Looks Stunning As She Poses With Anne Hathaway At An Event
  4. Ranveer Singh And Prasanth Varma To No Longer Collaborate On 'Rakshas' Due To Creative Differences: Report
  5. Cannes 2024: Studio Ghibli Receives The Honorary Palme d'Or, Makes History As First Collective Entity To Win Top Prize
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: KKR, SRH Meet In Ahmedabad With Spot For Final At Stake
  2. Copa America 2024: Lionel Scaloni Names His Argentina Squad For Friendlies - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  3. French Sports Minister Demands Sanctions After Monaco Player Covers Anti-Homophobia Badge
  4. Meritus Cup: Aarav Dewan Crowned Champion In Karting
  5. IPL 2024: RCB's Auction Pick Rescues Swapnil Singh From Quitting Cricket
World News
  1. UN Security Council Rejects Russia-Backed Resolution On Banning Weapons In Space
  2. US Slams 'Outrageous' Decision, Belgium Hails 'Crucial Step' | World Reacts To ICC's Arrest Warrants
  3. Indian-Origin Delivery Driver Jailed In Singapore For Stealing Meat Products
  4. Who Is Marina Ruy Barbosa? Brazilian Actress Goes Viral, Stuns At 2024 Cannes Film Festival In Miss Sohee Gown
  5. Buffalo Wild Wings Unlimited 'All-You-Can-Eat' Boneless Wings And Fries Deal For Just $19.99!
Latest Stories
  1. IPL 2024: 5 Worst Spells So Far - From Kwena Maphaka's Horror Debut To Mohit Sharma's Record
  2. IPL 2024: Top 5 Bowling Spells From League Stage Ft Jasprit Bumrah And Sandeep Sharma
  3. Who Is Marina Ruy Barbosa? Brazilian Actress Goes Viral, Stuns At 2024 Cannes Film Festival In Miss Sohee Gown
  4. Today's Sports News LIVE: KKR, SRH Meet In Ahmedabad With Spot For Final At Stake
  5. Elections 2024 LIVE: 'Big Undercurrent In Our Favour', Says Congress Chief Kharge; PM's Rallies In Bihar, UP Today
  6. Cannes 2024: Vishnu Manchu, Prabhu Deva, Mohan Babu Look Sharp In Their Tuxedo Looks At 'Horizon: An American Saga' Screening
  7. ICMR Distances Itself From BHU's 'Poorly Designed' Study On Covaxin Side Effects
  8. Iran President Raisi Death: Supreme Leader Khameni Declares 5-days Of Mourning, Names Mohammed Mokhber As Interim Head