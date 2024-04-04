West Bengal: Modi VS Mamata In Cooch Behar Today With Parallel Rallies Happening 30 KMs Apart

West Bengal is set to witness an action-packed day on Thursday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his rival, state chief minister and ruling party Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, are holding parallel rallies in Cooch Behar in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections 2024.
PM Modi's Cooch Behar visit will mark his first rally in West Bengal since the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections.
Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to speak at a rally in Cooch Behar around noon, while the PM will address a mega rally at Rasleela ground around 3pm, the venues are 30 km apart.
Before the Election Commission's poll schedule announcement, PM Modi addressed four rallies in West Bengal, the first at Arambagh in Hooghly district, the second at Krishnanagar in Nadia district, the third at Barasat in North 24 Parganas, and the fourth one at Siliguri in Darjeeling district from March 1 to 9.
Modi VS Mamata In West Bengal's Cooch Behar Today | Key Points
When And Where Is PM Modi's Rally: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address his rally at Rash Mela grounds of West Bengal's Cooch Behar at around 3.30 pm on Thursday. This is his first public meeting in the eastern state since the announcement of the Lok Sabha elections.
“I look forward to being among the people of Cooch Behar to address a @BJP4Bengal rally later today at around 3:30 PM. The people there have been greatly supportive of our development agenda and I am confident they will again place their faith in the BJP,” the PM said in a post on X.
When And Where Is Mamata Banerjee's Rally
West Bengal CM and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to speak at her rally in Cooch Behar around noon. The venues of Mamata Banerjee’s public meeting and the PM Modi's rally are about 30 km apart.
BJP leader Rahul Sinha said that when there is a big meeting going on, there shouldn't be any meeting taking place simultaneously, adding that "Mamata Banerjee has forgotten all the values and discipline due to fear of losing."
Heavy Security In Cooch Behar: The West Bengal Police has placed a multi-tier security cover at the venues and their surroundings ahead of two mega rallies in the district.
The Cooch Behar Lok Sabha constituency recently witnessed clashes between supporters of sitting BJP MP and Union minister Nisith Pramanik and TMC leader Udayan Guha, making it a battleground of prestige with both parties leaving no stone unturned to secure victory.
Renominated as a Lok Sabha candidate, BJP's Pramanik faces Jagadish Barma Basunia, the TMC's nominee representing the Rajbanshi community and the sitting MLA of Sitai, as his primary opponent this time.
"Prime Minister is coming to campaign for the first phase and his campaign is going to start from Cooch Behar. The PM will be coming after a long time. The people have been waiting for this and their coming true and everyone is happy. It is a festive atmosphere in Cooch Behar...," Nisith Pramanik told news agency ANI on Tuesday.
About Cooch Behar Constituency
Cooch Behar, once considered a bastion of Left Front partner Forward Bloc which held the seat for an uninterrupted 32 years from 1977 to 2009, currently remains a BJP stronghold, with the party securing five of the seven assembly segments despite TMC's significant victory in the 2021 state polls.
The TMC, however, asserts that the people of Cooch Behar yearn for relief from the "Goondaraj" (rule of hooligans) of the BJP.
"The people of Cooch Behar are wary of the BJP and its elected representatives. This sentiment will be evident in the polls, and we are confident of winning the seat with a substantial margin," said TMC leader Udayan Guha, who also is the North Bengal Development Minister.
The TMC had previously won the seat in 2014 and 2016 during a by-election following the demise of incumbent MP Renuka Sinha.
The seat will go to polls on April 19 in the first phase.