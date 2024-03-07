'Some Spreading Fake Info...': Mamata Banerjee Speaks On Sandeshkhali Issue

Speaking on turbulent Sandeshkhali, where her party leaders are accused of sexual violence, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that "people are spreading fake information" about the trouble-torn town.
Sandeshkhali has been hitting the headlines over allegations by scores of women against now-arrested TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh of land-grabbing and sexual violence.
TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh was arrested last week in a case pertaining to mob attack on a team of Enforcement Directorate (ED) when they had gone to search his premises in Sandeshkhali on January 5 in connection with a ration scam probe.
Responding to allegations of the BJP of her government protecting the Sandeshkhali accused Shahjahan Sheikh, Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday that "BJP leaders are spreading canards about Sandeshkhali but are silent over atrocities on women in states ruled by their party."
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday led a rally in Kolkata for women's rights. The rally, themed 'Mahila Der Adhikaar, Aamader Angikaar' (women's rights are our commitment), was organised by the ruling TMC a day ahead of International Women's Day.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was in his rival Mamata Banerjee's turf West Bengal on Wednesday, launched a scathing attack at the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) over the Sandeshkhali issue and said that the storm of Sandeshkhali will reach every part of the state. Five women from Sandeshkhali also reportedly met PM Modi on Wednesday.
PM Modi was addressing a rally in North 24 Parganas district, where trouble-torn Sandeshkhali is situated.
Addressing the women's rally on Wednesday in Barasat, PM Modi said whatever happened with women in Sandeshkhali "is matter of shame." PM Modi also said that the BJP government has arranged a Women Helpline for easy registration of complaints, however, the TMC-led government of Bengal is not letting that operate.