'Some Spreading Fake Info...': Mamata Banerjee Speaks On Sandeshkhali Issue

Speaking on turbulent Sandeshkhali, where her party leaders are accused of sexual violence, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that "people are spreading fake information" about the trouble-torn town.

Sandeshkhali has been hitting the headlines over allegations by scores of women against now-arrested TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh of land-grabbing and sexual violence.

