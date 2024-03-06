Calcutta HC Again Asks Bengal Govt To Handover Sandeshkhali Attack Probe To CBI, Gives New Deadline

On Tuesday, the Trinamool Congress (TMC)-led West Bengal government refused to handover the probe into the case to the CBI, after which it sought urgent listing of its plea in the Supreme Court challenging the Calcutta High Court.

The case pertains to a mob attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials in Sandeshkhali on January 5. The team of ED officials was attacked by a nearly 1,000-strong mob on January 5 when they went to raid the house of TMC's Shahjahan Sheikh, who allegedly has close links with arrested former state food minister Jyoti Priya Mallick, in connection with the multi-crore ration distribution scam in West Bengal.

