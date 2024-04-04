Elections

Elections 2024 LIVE: Congress Expels Sanjay Nirupam For 6 Years; Vijender Singh Switches To BJP

Elections 2024 LIVE updates: The voting for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 will take place in seven phases from 19th April to 1st June. The counting of votes and declaration of results has been scheduled for June 4. Meanwhile the state assembly elections are also scheduled to take place during the same time in Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Odisha. The major parties have started to launch mega rallies and election campaigns in strategic locations. Several candidates list have been released by them.

Trisha Majumder
4 April 2024
Sanjay Nirupam

West Bengal: PM Modi, CM Banerjee Simultaneous Rallies In Cooch Behar Today

The Cooch Behar constituency in West Bengal is preparing for an intense Lok Sabha campaign on Thursday, as both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee are set to hold consecutive rallies.

Banerjee is expected to deliver a speech at a rally in Cooch Behar around mid-day, while the PM will address a large gathering at Rasleela ground at approximately 3pm and these venues are located 30km apart.

Once a stronghold of Left Front partner Forward Bloc, which held the seat for an uninterrupted 32 years from 1977 to 2009, the Cooch Behar constituency currently remains a BJP stronghold, with the party securing five of the seven assembly segments despite TMC's significant victory in the 2021 state polls.

Vijender Singh Switches To BJP Ahead Of LS Polls

Vijender Singh, the first Indian boxer to win an Olympic medal, made a political transition in April 2019 when he joined the Congress party. However, on Wednesday, he announced his switch to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Speaking at a press conference alongside BJP leaders at the party's headquarters in New Delhi, Singh lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed his belief that the BJP's governance has led to a rise in respect for Indian athletes both within the country and internationally.

"I am the same old Vijender. Whatever I would feel wrong, I would call it wrong. I will call it right if I feel it is right," said Singh.

Boxer Vijender Singh | - PTI
Lok Sabha Polls: Boxer Vijender Singh Joins BJP A Day After Retweeting Rahul Gandhi's Post Slamming Centre

BY Outlook Web Desk

Congress Expels Sanjay Nirupam For 6 Years; Know Why

The Congress party has expelled Sanjay Nirupam, its former Mumbai unit chief, for a period of six years following his recent ultimatum and statements deemed as anti-party. This decision comes after Nirupam issued a "one-week ultimatum" to the party concerning the Mumbai North-West seat.

Congress Expels Sanjay Nirupam For 6 Years | - X/@sanjaynirupam
Congress Expels Sanjay Nirupam For 6 Years Over 'Anti-Party' Statements

BY Outlook Web Desk

Elections 2024 Schedule:

Lok Sabha Polls 2024 schedule - null
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Dates: Voting In 7 Phases, Counting & Results On June 4| Full Schedule

BY Jheelum Basu

