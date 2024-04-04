Elections

Elections 2024 LIVE: Congress Expels Sanjay Nirupam For 6 Years; Vijender Singh Switches To BJP

Elections 2024 LIVE updates: The voting for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 will take place in seven phases from 19th April to 1st June. The counting of votes and declaration of results has been scheduled for June 4. Meanwhile the state assembly elections are also scheduled to take place during the same time in Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Odisha. The major parties have started to launch mega rallies and election campaigns in strategic locations. Several candidates list have been released by them.