Congress Spokesperson Gourav Vallabh Resigns, Says Can’t Raise ‘Anti-Sanatana’ Slogans

Vallabh, known for representing the party in televised debates on finance and economy-related issues alleged that the party's ground level has completely broken down, which is not at all understanding the aspirations of New India.

Congress Spokesperson Gourav Vallabh | Photo: X/@GouravVallabh
Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh announced his resignation from the party on Thursday. Vallabh, in a letter addressed to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, called the party "directionless", and cited reasons for his exit such as the caste census, and said that he cannot raise "anti-Sanatan’ slogans."

In a statement posted on social media platform X, Gourav said, “I do not feel comfortable with the directionless way in which the Congress party is moving forward today. I can neither raise anti-Sanatana slogans nor abuse the wealth creators of the country. I am resigning from all posts and primary membership of the Congress party."

Vallabh, known for representing the party in televised debates on finance and economy-related issues alleged that the party's ground level has completely broken down, which is not at all understanding the aspirations of New India. 

In his resignation letter he added, “As a result, the party is neither coming into power nor able to play a strong role as an opposition. This disappoints a worker like me. Bridging the gap between senior leaders and grassroots workers is very difficult, which is essential politically.”

The Congress spokesperson said, “Until a worker can directly suggest to their leader, any kind of positive change is not possible."

Vallabh stated, “These days, the party is moving forward in the wrong direction. On one hand, we talk about the caste-based census, while on the other hand, there is a perception of being against the Sampurn Hindu Samaj (entire Hindu society). This approach is giving the public a misleading message that the party is supportive only of a particular religious group. This goes against the fundamental principles of the Congress party." 

(With inputs from agencies)

