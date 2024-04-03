The Rising Wave Of Hindutva In USA: How The Far-Right Has Found Momentum On American Soil

Hindu Americans gather in Times Square to celebrate the reopening of the Ram Mandir Temple in Uttar Pradesh city, believed to the birthplace of Rama during the fourth phase of the coronavirus reopening on August 05, 2020 in New York, New York. Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Hindu Americans gather in Times Square to celebrate the reopening of the Ram Mandir Temple in Uttar Pradesh city, believed to the birthplace of Rama during the fourth phase of the coronavirus reopening on August 05, 2020 in New York, New York. Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images