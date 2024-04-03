Lok Sabha Polls: Boxer Vijender Singh Joins BJP A Day After Retweeting Rahul Gandhi's Post Slamming Centre

India's first Olympic medallist boxer Vijender Singh, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday. Singh, who entered politics in April 2019 by joining the Congress, switched his side a day after retweeting Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's post slamming the Centre over promoting propaganda-based politics in India.
Back in 2019, Singh contested the Lok Sabha election unsuccessfully from the South Delhi constituency on a Congress ticket.
The development of him joining the ruling BJP came amid speculation of him being fielded as Congress' nominee from Mathura, from where actor and incumbent MP Hema Malini has been fielded again by the BJP.
Surprisingly, a day before joining the BJP, Singh had reposted a tweet of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi jabbing Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Singh comes from the Jat community, which has political influence in a large number of seats in Haryana, the state he comes from, western Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.