Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday submitted his nomination for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Wayanad, Kerala along with declaring his assets worth Rs 20 Crore.
Rahul Gandhi is currently serving as a Member of Parliament from Wayanad and will be contesting the Lok Sabha polls against BJP's Kerala chief K Surendran and CPI leader Annie Raja.
Details Of Rahul Gandhi's Assets
As per the affidavit Gandhi submitted, he holds stock market investments worth Rs 4.3 crore, mutual fund deposits amounting to Rs 3.81 crore, and a bank account balance of Rs 26.25 lakh.
He also declared cash holdings of Rs 55,000 and a total income of Rs 1,02,78,680 (Rs 1.02 crore) for the financial year 2022-23.
Rahul Gandhi also holds gold bonds valued at Rs 15.2 lakh and he has investments in various financial instruments such as National Savings Schemes, Postal Savings, and insurance policies, totaling Rs 61.52 lakh.
The jewelry assets of the Congress leader amount to Rs 4.2 lakh, as stated in the affidavit.
The combined value of his assets that can be moved is Rs 9.24 crore, while the value of his properties that cannot be moved is approximately Rs 11.14 crore.
In total, his assets are valued at over Rs 20 crore, as disclosed in his nomination documents.
Rahul Gandhi also has a debt of about Rs 49.7 lakh.
The Congress leader held a mega rally in Wayanad along with his sister Priyanka Gandhi and Congress general secretary KC Venugopal ahead of his nomination submission.
Gandhi had previously secured a significant victory in the same constituency during the 2019 elections, with a margin of over four lakh votes.
The single-phase voting in Kerala to select representatives for its 20 Lok Sabha seats is scheduled for April 26. Currently, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) holds 19 seats in the state's outgoing cabinet.